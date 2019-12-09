Shah returns as leader of OARnet

The Ohio Academic Resources Network, or OARnet, has announced the return of Pankaj Shah as its executive director.

Shah first served OARnet’s executive director until 2015 when he accepted a post as the president and CEO of Lonestar Research Network, or LEARN.

Denis Walsh, OARnet’s chief relationship officer, had served as an interim director since Paul Schopis retired earlier this year. Schopis was Shah’s successor after the latter’s 2015 departure.

“I am really looking forward to working with the amazing OARnet staff once again,” Shah said in a statement. “I am very excited to help take OARnet to the next level while supporting the state’s many leading-edge technology programs, such as those at OH-TECH and InnovateOhio.”

OARnet is a member of the Ohio Technology Consortium, the technology and information division of the Ohio Department of Higher Education.

“With the emphasis that the DeWine administration has placed on technology and innovation, it is important to have the right people in place to move Ohio forward,” said ODHE Chancellor Randy Gardner in a statement.

While at LEARN, Shah developed the direction and goals of the organization and the strategies, outreach plans and business models to achieve them. He continued his leadership positions at national organizations such as the Quilt and Internet2.

Shah has a degree in mechanical engineering and certification in advanced tool technology from S.B.M. Polytechnic in Mumbai, India.

He worked at Marquette University, Resource One Computer System, American Society for Nondestructive Testing, New York City Transit Authority and the City University of New York.

When he first joined OARnet, Shah created and managed the Internet2 Technology Evaluation Center and worked as a partner in the Transportable Satellite Internet System.

The ODHE created OARnet in 1987 to provide researchers their first online access to high performance computing resources of the Ohio Supercomputer Center.

The organization now has more than 2,240 miles of fiber-optic infrastructure with more than 1,500 miles of it operating at ultrafast 100 gigabytes per second speeds. The network connects Ohio’s colleges and universities, schools, public broadcasting stations and other agencies.

In 2007, then-Gov. Ted Strickland established Ohio Broadband Council and Broadband Ohio Network to expand Ohio’s broadband resources.

OARnet was directed the following year to serve the University System of Ohio, which shares services, staff, and technical capabilities and supporting administrative efficiencies.

In 2011, OARnet, OSC, and Ohio Library Information Network into a single entity called the Ohio Technology Consortium with the intent to support Ohio education and the state’s economic outlook.

OARnet’s core principles include expanding the broadband network to Ohio higher education, K-12 education and state and local government; providing the IT infrastructure to the board and offering student services for higher education customers in Ohio.