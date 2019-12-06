Restaurant in Leveque Tower combines old and new

Incorporating both the old in décor and the new in culinary creations, The Keep is a kitchen and liquor bar located on the second floor in the historic Leveque Tower.

“The Keep applies the same imaginative renovation to its intimate lounge,” according to the restaurant operators. “Old-school cocktails embellished with flavorful house-made syrups and botanicals refresh any palate.”

The bar’s website describes it as a chef-driven, modern brasserie with an art deco cocktail bar.

“The atmosphere highlights the 1920’s ambience, while incorporating modern elements from the 21st century to give a contemporary vibe,” it states.

The location in the 1927 skyscraper inspired the restaurant, with inviting gas lamps and rustic-refined furnishings that pay a nod to the Roaring Twenties.

The space includes soft seating over an oak terrazzo floor draped in antique rugs with floor to ceiling windows and patina wallpaper flanked by ambient gaslight, according to The Keep.

The chef of the restaurant, Jonathan Olson, refreshes classic dishes by integrating a modern twist, according to the website.

A few offerings include fresh oysters, house ceviche, scallops, salmon and lamb shanks. A current dessert offering is a pistachio crème brulee with a fig compote and pistachio granola.

Another unique feature is an open kitchen, which allows patrons to participate in interactive dining with the ability to watch dishes be prepared.

The extensive wine list also offers old and new-world vintages to complement the chef’s creations.

The area offers several entertaining spaces for social events or gatherings, including a semi-private option in The Keep’s Kitchen which holds up to 40 guests; the entire dining room which can be reserved as a buy-out for larger parties; and a more casual option of the lounge, which can be reserved for a cocktail party with passed hors d’oeuvres or stations.

An additional room is completely private and can be set up for formal business meetings as well as social events.

The Keep is open daily for breakfast, lunch, dinner, late-night cocktails and weekend brunch.