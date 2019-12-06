Honda Accord sales down 5.5% this year

The Honda Accord’s sales were down 7 percent on an annual basis last month as American Honda set new November sales records.

The mid-size sedan, which has been built at the Marysville Auto Plant since 1982, had 21,733 vehicles sold last month compared with 23,367 in November 2018, the auto company announced this week. Year-to-date sales were down 5.5 percent with 247,885 vehicles sold so far this year compared with 262,444 in 2018.

Overall, Honda sold 133,952 vehicles last month compared with 120,543 vehicles in November 2018 — an 11.1 percent increase.

The company sold 54,511 cars last month up 2.2 percent from November 2018, while total truck sales increased a record 18.2 percent to 79,441 vehicles.

“With one month to go in 2019, robust sales of light trucks are leading the Honda and Acura brands to a strong finish, with record November auto sales for American Honda,” said Henio Arcangeli, Jr., senior vice president of Automobile Sales at American Honda Motor Co. in a statement. “Based on the strength of our products and disciplined approach to sales, American Honda is bucking industry trends, with record sales in three of the last four months.”

The Honda CR-V sales reached 33,987 vehicles last month compared with 31,488 vehicles in November of last year, a 7.9 percent increase. The company said it was another record month for the month.

The company said it was the best November for the Acura brand since 2014, with trucks setting a new November best and car sales up nearly 7 percent. ILX led car sales gains, while the seemingly evergreen MDX gained over 8 percent.

The ILX, built in Marysville, continues to enjoy success this year as the compact sport sedan had 19.2 percent increase in sales last month as Honda sold 1,253 vehicles of the model last month compared with 1,051 models in November 2018. Year-to-date sales for the ILX were up 29.3 percent.

“ILX is the fastest growing compact luxury sedan, up 29 percent in 2019, earning a higher percentage of sales from millennials than any other segment competitor.” the company stated in a release.

As for the Acura TLX, the compact entry-level luxury sedan’s sales were at 2,587 vehicles last month, up 5.3 percent from November 2018. But year-to-date sales were down 14.1 percent.