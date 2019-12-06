ClusterTruck, Kroger partner for meal delivery

ClusterTruck, Kroger partner for meal delivery

Kroger and ClusterTruck have announced a partnership to provide freshly prepared meals in four markets, including Columbus.

The grocer and the delivery-only kitchen will offer Kroger Delivery Kitchen, which will deliver fresh meals on-demand without service or delivery fees in Columbus, Carmel, Ind., and Indianapolis.

The two companies will jointly open a fourth kitchen in Carmel. They also will offer King Soopers (a Kroger brand) Delivery Kitchen in Denver.

“The way our customers order and receive meals is evolving, and ClusterTruck’s innovative culinary and digital design is cracking the code for the future of profitable meal delivery,” said Yael Cosset, Kroger’s chief information officer, in a statement. “Kroger is leveraging ClusterTruck’s advanced technology to ensure our customers don’t have to sacrifice quality and value for convenience when it comes to meal delivery. Kroger Delivery Kitchen Powered by ClusterTruck will allow our customers to access restaurant-quality fresh and delicious meals like never before and without having to pay excessive service or delivery fees.”

ClusterTruck was founded in 2015 with its first kitchen launched in 2016. The Indianapolis company owns and operates delivery-only kitchens that utilize its own software platform to manage kitchen and delivery operations. Its service is available in Kansas City, Mo.

“This systematic approach to meal delivery ensures that nearly every order is in the hands of the customer within seven minutes of the meal’s preparation. The average time between placing an order and a customer receiving their food is less than 30 minutes,” a company release stated.

“Our recipe for success has been a blend of cutting-edge software combined with high-quality ingredients and delicious variety,” said Chris Baggott, ClusterTruck co-founder and CEO, in a statement. “This winning combination has allowed us to thrill customers across the country, while achieving profitability. We’re excited to partner with Kroger to redefine the food experience for their valued customers.”

Customers can go to www.KrogerDeliveryKitchen.com to place their orders or download ClusterTruck’s app.

“ClusterTruck’s fresh and quick made-from-scratch meals set them apart in the food delivery landscape,” stated Suzy Monford, Kroger’s group vice president of fresh. “Kroger Delivery Kitchen customers can order pizza or pad Thai on the same order and get it delivered hot and fresh, within minutes of the meals being prepared. We are excited to work together to bring this partnership to life to provide our customers with real food delivered to their door step.”