Winter presents different challenges for property owners with parking lots

With the calendar turning to December, as central Ohio commuters prepare for slick roads, commercial property owners have their own set of problems to deal with during the colder months.

Bob Lester has 20 years of experience in the paving industry so he knows what types of winter weather challenges property owners face when it comes to their parking lots.

He’s now the president and CEO of Dura-Seal, a paving and sealcoating company that started in 2007 and now employs 53 people.

“We keep a few guys on staff all winter to take care of the emergency repairs our customers have to deal with. We also do snow and ice management,” he said.

Lester recommends to building managers and business owners that they need to think ahead and stay informed about the risks of seemingly minor problems, including cracks and holes in their parking lots.

He said cracks and holes in a parking lot need filled as soon as they start developing to prevent expansion during the colder temperatures. They could pose a trip hazard and damage cars.

“We had two customers last year who had vehicle damage from potholes. Some temporary asphalt patching could have saved everyone involved a lot of headache. Temporary patching can even be done in-house with the right tools and equipment, but most customers prefer to have us do the work so their staff can keep up with their daily tasks,” he said.

Parking lot owners should avoid using gravel or stone to fill in potholes and use asphalt cold patch as a temporary fix when hot-mixed asphalt is not available, Lester said.

If permanent repairs cannot be done until spring, owners should mark potholes with traffic cones and schedule repairs to be done when the weather gets warmer.

He also recommends that owners keep snow piles on the lower side of the parking lot whenever possible so that when snow melts it runs into the grass and doesn’t refreeze on the pavement.

“Potholes forming and rapidly growing is the most common” problem in the area, Lester said. “But we also see catch basins failing and falling a lot in the winter.”

Prior to joining Dura-Seal, Lester studied business finance at Otterbein University in Westerville.

During his time at the company, he led two buyouts, an acquisition and the sale of an equipment manufacturing company. He also serves at the YMCA Gahanna Advisory Board.

According to a report issued by the National Safety Council, more than 50,000 crashes occur in parking lots and garages each year, causing 500 or more deaths and more than 60,000 injuries.