West Side Mexican restaurant highlights seafood among its offerings

A long-vacant space in the Lincoln Village Plaza shopping center formerly occupied by a Las Margaritas restaurant is now the closest Columbus diners can get to a Mexican beach without blowing a bundle on airfare.

El Barco Mexican Restaurant specializes in Mexican-style seafood with a wide variety of authentic coastal dishes, according to the business’ Facebook page.

The Prairie Township restaurant goes far beyond the Mexican-style, oversized shrimp cocktail, a longtime staple at Tex-Mex eateries, and ceviche and fish tacos, which rose to new heights in popularity in recent years.

Think all styles of lobster — langosta, in Spanish — and trays, or charolas, of seafood.

The Mexican State of Nayarit, which lies wholly within the tropics along the Pacific coast, figures largely in the restaurant’s cooking style and presentation.

Perhaps, El Barco’s most imaginative creation in this vein is the stuffed pineapple — half of a pineapple stuffed with mixed seafood cooked in cream of mushroom and topped with melted cheese.

The stuffed coconut isn’t as visually impressive as the stuffed pineapple, but the rich fresh coconut matches the richness of the Nayarit-style cream sauce.

Most fish fillets are cooked and served with heads and scales intact and not for the faint of heart.

El Barco also offers more standard fare of the Tex-Mex style.

The menu features several different styles of enchiladas and burritos.

Fajitas, too, vary by the featured meat or seafood. The premiere fajita offering is the restaurant’s namesake and contains sizzling steak, shrimp and chicken.

Hawaiian pork tacos and pollo con espinacas stand out as specialties of the house. The former is made with grilled marinated pork, sweet onions, bell peppers and pineapple chunks, while the latter is a grilled chicken breast smothered in a creamy cheese and spinach sauce.

A full bar features tropical-inspired cocktails and a variety of Mexican beers.

El Barco offers a lunch menu 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and serves dinner all other times. The kitchen and bar close 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Sunday closing time is 9 p.m.