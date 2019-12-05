TechGROWTH Ohio gets $5M Third Frontier award

Ohio University’s entrepreneurial services provider for Ohio Third Frontier efforts this week was awarded $5.05 million this week for venture development services.

The Third Frontier commission awarded the matching grant to allow TechGROWTH Ohio to continued and expand its services through 2022 with the expectation that the university and private organizations will meet the match requirement.

“Innovation is in Ohio’s DNA, it’s who we are,” commission chair and development Director Lydia Mihalik said in a press release. “We are investing in the ideas and businesses making Ohio the most innovative, creative and entrepreneurial state in the Midwest.”

The Voinovich School of Leadership and Public Affairs-led TechGROWTH Ohio has developed an expansive network of executives and entrepreneurs-in-residence and strategic partners to identify and assist aspiring new companies and entrepreneurs throughout the region, along with new venture capital and technology commercialization partners like the Ohio Innovation Fund and I-Corps@Ohio, the press release detailed.

“TechGROWTH’s leadership team and partners have built a very competitive program in southeast Ohio. The program has had major spinoffs and impacted the Voinovich School’s approach to regional investment and development,” Dean Mark Weinberg said.

Institutional collaborators include the Office of the Vice President for Research and Creative Activity, College of Business, Center for Entrepreneurship, Innovation Center, Technology Transfer Office and Edison Biotechnology Institute. Regional partners include Shawnee State University, Tech Belt Energy Innovation Center and Belmont County Community Improvement Corporation, among others.

“Ohio University takes its leadership role in boosting economic development in this region of Appalachian Ohio very seriously,” President Duane Nellis said. “In making its ongoing investment commitment, the Ohio Third Frontier Commission clearly agrees that funding TechGROWTH Ohio is essential to ensuring job creation and entrepreneurial support for this underserved region.”

Founded in 2007, TechGROWTH provides intensive professional services and seed-stage investment capital to technology companies and entrepreneurs in Southeast Ohio. It has assisted more than 2,210 entrepreneurs and has invested more than $7 million in 15 startup companies and provided 90 companies nearly $5 million in GROWTH funding awards.

With the additional funding, TechGROWTH Ohio will be a $62 million public-private partnership, officials said.

“This new award from the Ohio Third Frontier validates the quality of our significant and ongoing efforts to increase technology startup activity and expand economic impact in the coming years,” TechGROWTH Executive Director Lynn Gellermann said.

Services and investments already have helped companies in Southeast Ohio generate more than $560 million in additional economic activity, including co-investments, loans, grants, increased sales and new jobs. Every $1 of state money invested generates almost $24 in economic activity.