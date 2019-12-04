Last York Steak House resides on Columbus’ west side

Last York Steak House resides on Columbus’ west side

The last remaining York Steak House represents an earlier time before retail trends shifted.

Berndt Gros and Eddie Grayson owned the now defunct chain in 1966 with the first one opening in Columbus as a free-standing unit with other restaurants that were collectively known as the Patio.

“After building a few more units, York Steak House started opening in shopping malls where they found great success. In 1976 General Mills Restaurant Group (which later became Darden Restaurants) acquired York Steak House and expanded the company to almost 180 units,” the restaurant said on its website.

“The first York Steak House opened in 1966 partially in response to the success of Ponderosa. Locations were often built near shopping malls which were sprouting up at the same time, in order to attract hungry mall shoppers,” Alex Rogers wrote in a May 2018 article for the Broken Chains blog. “The chain peaked just shy of 200 locations, mostly in the eastern U.S. Though the chain had cafeteria style service, an emphasis was placed on high quality ingredients and a memorable experience. Cashiers would relay orders to the kitchen verbally, in French, to give the place an exotic feel.”

The chain thrived on the mall traffic of the late 1970s but the arrival of newer malls with food courts saturated the market, leaving the chain and its older locations with declining sales, according to company.

“Most locations were discontinued or sold off to individuals and eventually closed,” the company stated.

The remaining location on West Broad Street across from the now defunct Westland Mall is family owned and operated since 1989.

“This last unit strives to maintain the same quality and atmosphere, where loyal guests continue to have that past nostalgic experience, with a fresh, present day appeal,” the restaurant stated.

The company offers family-friendly environment serving steaks, chicken and seafood. The chain also offers sandwiches and children’s menu with lunch specials Monday thru Friday.

“We feature a salad bar, where everything is fresh cut, and is included with all dinners. A wide selection of desserts are available; many of them are made and baked fresh in our own kitchen,” according to restaurant’s website.

The restaurant offers nostalgia for many who’ve walked through one of its doors whether as a guest or a worker at one of its locations. Nicole Allen and her mother used to work at a York Steak House in New Jersey in the 1980s. They traveled to the Columbus chain from Washington D.C. as a Mother’s Day surprise.

“I am blessed to have been able to share some old memories and help mark an item off my mother’s bucket list,” Allen said in a Facebook post.

After last year’s visit to the restaurant, Rogers said he would be happy to visit the eatery when he was back in the city again.

“I could see how so many have beloved York Steak House memories. The giant pictures of food, and the dim labyrinth up to the order counter certainly make strong contributions to an immersive and unique experience,” he said.