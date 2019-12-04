Central Ohio, state archery deer harvest up in early days of season

Licking County leads central Ohio’s archery hunting deer harvest by more than 1,200 white-tailed deer already this season, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife data.

The county’s share of checked deer — 2,089 — eclipses Franklin County and its surrounding counties, while claiming a third-place spot among all 88 counties.

Coshocton County has recorded 2,773 checked animals this season and Tuscarawas County has recorded 2,146.

Last year’s takes in those counties were 2,254 and 1,737, respectively.

Wildlife officials reported statewide increases over last year’s white-tailed deer, last week.

According to a press release, as of Nov. 26, archery hunters had checked 74,838 deer, surpassing 2018’s entire archery season total of 65,110.

Last year’s archery season accounted for 46 percent of the deer season total, officials said.

“Ohio’s lengthy archery deer season provides excellent opportunities for all hunters to pursue our most popular game animal and create memories outdoors,” Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker said in a prepared statement. “Generous bag limits and healthy venison make deer hunting in Ohio the perfect outdoor adventure to engage in with friends and family.”

In central Ohio, Delaware County logged 805 checked animals. Fairfield recorded 787, Union 452, Franklin 402, Pickaway 306 and Madison 240 — all increases over last year’s figures.

Wildlife officials noted plenty more opportunities for hunters of all ages to pursue deer.

Archery season continues until Feb. 2, while the deer-gun season began this week and runs through Sunday before concluding in an additional weekend hunt Dec. 21-22.

Deer-muzzleloader season is scheduled to begin Jan. 4 and run through Jan. 7.

For complete details of the 2019-20 Hunting and Trapping Regulations, visit wildohio.gov. Summaries of past deer seasons are available at wildohio.gov/deerharvest.

Wildlife officials encourage anyone interested in learning to hunt or becoming a mentor to a new hunter to visit the Wild Ohio Harvest Community Page for information on how to get started, hunting-related workshops and special hunting opportunities for mentors and new hunters.

Each year, Ohioans take an estimated 171 million outdoor recreation trips and contribute $5.9 billion to the Buckeye State’s economy, according to a report entitled Economic Valuation of Natural Areas in Ohio, recently released by The Ohio State University.