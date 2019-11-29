With economy humming along, more companies planning holiday parties this year

A majority of companies will not let their economic concerns dampen their holiday plans, according to a recent survey.

Nearly 76 percent of companies plan to hold a holiday party, the highest percentage since 2016, according to the survey Challenger, Gray & Christmas firm released last week.

“While several indicators suggest companies may be concerned about the economy in the coming year, that concern does not appear to extend to the company holiday party,” said Andrew Challenger, Vice President of Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc. in a statement.

The survey was conducted this month among 250 human resources representatives across the country. Nearly 7 percent plan to have a party a year or more of not having one.

Last year, 65.4 percent of companies planned parties last year, while 80 percent planned to have one in 2016.

Nearly 14 percent of companies said they never hold company parties, down from 27 percent last year. And more than 10 percent reported they are not holding a party this year for a variety of reasons.

In addition, there are fewer companies with confidence in the economy this year compared with last. Nearly 40 percent of companies said the economy improved over the last 12 months compared with nearly 64 percent last year.

Nearly 25 percent said the economy is worse than last year compared to 9 percent in 2018. And nearly 35 percent said conditions were about on par with last year.

Despite these concerns, companies plan to allow their employees to bring partners and families to these events. Nearly 47 percent of companies will do so compared with 30 percent last year.

“Companies are ready to celebrate this year after a low-key 2018. It doesn’t appear that companies are holding the lavish parties of the 1980s and 1990s, and post-Great Recession, and even post-#MeToo, those days may be long gone,” Challenger said. “Generally, profits are up and corporate tax cuts have been a boon for companies. While there may be a coming slowdown that could impact next year’s festivities, this year employees will party.”

Additionally, 60 percent of companies plan to have their parties on a workday or near the end of one this year compared with 52 percent last year. And 53 percent of companies plan to provide alcohol compared with 49 percent last year.