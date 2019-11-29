Michigan game complicates local Small Business Saturday

The Saturday after Thanksgiving has become a busy time for central Ohioans.

With the Ohio State-Michigan football game scheduled for a noon kickoff, some local and independent retailers have experienced a mix bag when trying to participate in the annual Small Business Saturday.

That wasn’t always the case. The big game had been played before Thanksgiving weekend until nine years ago.

Now the game is part of an already full weekend.

In its 10th year, the annual Small Business Saturday created by American Express generated an estimated $17.8 million at small businesses last year for a total estimate of $103 billion at small businesses over nine days alone.

And it had 7,500 individuals signed up as neighborhood champions for the occasion up from 1,400 in 2013.

Shopping at small businesses can help the local economy since an average two-thirds of every dollar spent at such establishments stays in the community, according to American Express’ Small Business Economic Impact Study.

But the clash of a popular college football game can pose a challenge to market the shopping day in central Ohio. For example, the Central Ohio African American Chamber of Commerce didn’t host an event based on prior experience.

“We found after last year that competing against OSU Michigan is challenging for foot traffic,” J. Averi Frost, executive director of the Chamber, told the Daily Reporter last year.

Some central Ohio communities have come up with a way around it. Main Street Delaware, which hosts events in downtown Delaware, created a three-day holiday event for the first full weekend of December. This includes committing shopping at the downtown’s retailers on Saturday.

On the other hand, the rivalry game hasn’t made a significant impact on the actual Small Business Saturday in Uptown Westerville, said Janet Tressler-Davis, president and CEO, of the Westerville Area Chamber.

“Granted not everybody is a football fanatic,” Tressler-Davis said. “Our merchants have still seen traffic still be busy before and during the game.”

Naturally, local restaurants often have the game on so shoppers could make it a full day event in the Uptown, she said.

“There are definitely shoppers. That’s what we want to encourage,” Tressler-Davis added. She said that the local construction in the area is on hold for the holiday season, which will encourage more visitors to the area.

“Small businesses are a vital part of the state’s economic fabric,” SBA Columbus District Director Everett Woodel said in an emailed statement. “The SBA celebrates the impact that Ohio’s 950,000 small businesses have, employing 46 percent of all state employees, keeping jobs and resources local. We hope that you will join us for Small Business Saturday, November 30, 2019, and support America’s 30 million independent businesses by shopping at a small business in your community.”