Man arrested for stealing timber from state forests

A Ross County man recently was convicted and sentenced for stealing timber from Tar Hollow and Scioto Trail state forests and from several private properties in south central Ohio, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Division of Parks and Watercraft.

Robert Silcott of Londonderry was arrested after the department’s natural resources officers investigated a tip. Silcott later confessed and pleaded guilty to two counts of theft, two counts of vandalism and a single count of criminal mischief.

He was sentenced in the Ross County Court of Common Pleas to 16 months in jail and ordered to pay $4,864 in restitution.

Additionally, natural resources officers seized the equipment used during the thefts, including chainsaws, trailers and winching equipment.

“These trees represented long-term investments the citizens have made in sustainable forest conservation and wildlife habitat,” Division of Forestry Chief Dan Balser said in a prepared statement. “State Forests exist for the public good and should not be exploited by criminals.

“I hope this conviction will deter future timber theft in any of Ohio’s forests.”

Natural resources personnel discovered thefts at Tar Hollow State Forest in December 2018. Additional thefts subsequently were discovered in Scioto Trail State Forest and private properties in the county during the course of the year.

In all cases, the valuable bottom section of the tree was missing, officials said.

Natural resources foresters and officers analyzed the stumps to track down delivery locations and retrieved sales documents.

Thefts totaled 10 trees with a standing timber value of nearly $4,000, mostly black walnut and white oak trees which are frequent targets of theft due their high value.

Landowners with timber should are encouraged to take precautions to secure their property. Painting ownership boundaries and regularly inspecting your property are good practices, officials said.

Reporting theft to local authorities immediately is also important.