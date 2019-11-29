House proposal calls for elimination of some auctioneer licenses, addresses online sales

Lawmakers in the Ohio House of Representatives have taken up a bill meant to streamline entry into the business of auctioneering, while at the same time expanding current law to include some online auctions.

The need for the legislation, according to the bill’s sponsor, Republican Rep. Tim Ginter of Salem, was brought to his attention by the Ohio Auctioneers Association.

“They, along with the Ohio Department of Agriculture, have been deeply involved throughout the bill process … ,” Ginter said. “Some of the areas of change in this bill include the revising of apprenticeship requirements, the establishment of continuing education requirements and refining the definitions of both online and absolute auctions.”

Filed at House Bill 373, the bill would eliminate the requirements for both an apprentice auctioneer license and an auction firm license for special auctioneers.

As a result of the elimination of the apprentice auction program, the bill would require applicants for an auctioneers license to successfully complete a course of study in auctioneering at an institution approved by the State Auctioneers Commission, analysis of the bill provided.

“Currently, aspiring auctioneers must undergo an apprenticeship program to be licensed in Ohio which consists of hours of live auction experience and a final examination,” Ginter told House peers seated on the Agriculture and Rural Development Committee. “On paper, this may not seem like much of a challenge but for many auctioneers it is simply not attainable.

“HB 373 will do away with the outdated apprenticeship requirements and replace it with an approved course of study at an auction school. This creates a set curriculum as the standard and all new auctioneers will have the same central foundation when attaining license in Ohio.”

He recognized the need also to protect professional standards and included in his bill a continuing education requirement of eight hours every two years to coincide with auctioneer license renewal.

“The second goal (of the legislation) is to cover online auctions under auction law to bring another layer of protection to consumers by educating these individuals on basic auction business practices, ethics, law, contracts and trust accounts,” said HB 373 proponent Wade Baer on behalf of the Ohio Auctioneers Association.

Current law exempts online sales of real or personal property from the state law governing auctioneers, provided that they are not conducted in conjunction with a live auction. The bill, however, eliminates the exemption.

“Thus, if a person auctions real or personal property via the internet, the person must be licensed as an auctioneer or auction firm,” Jeff Grim, a research associate at the Ohio Legislative Service Commission wrote in the bill’s analysis. “The bill does not appear to grant the Department (of Agriculture) authority to regulate auctions conducted by an automated computer program.”

Additionally, the bill would clarify that auction firms may provide auction services for online or live auctions.

“It is my belief that HB 373 is a simple bill that provides long-overdue updates to the auctioneer licensing process and … diminishes the existing barriers of entry to those interested in pursuing a career as an auctioneer while also insuring the current level of excellence and integrity will continue in the future in the great state of Ohio,” Ginter said.

HB 373 had not been scheduled a third hearing at time of publication.