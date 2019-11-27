Could companies dance their way to bigger profits? It’s possible, some say

After this week’s hearty Thanksgiving meal and the promise of Christmas and New Year’s feasts to come, corporate leaders may want to incorporate a little movement or even exercise into the annual office holiday party.

What better way to shake off the lingering effects of the tryptophan and build upon the festive mood than to host an office dance party.

Alex Samusevich writes for Dance With Me, an international dance company and home to two of the hottest dancers on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars — brothers Maks and Val Chmerkovskiy, that movement not only stimulates the body, releasing endorphins and generating positive feelings, but it makes us able to perform better intellectually and emotionally.

“Dance will keep your employees’ blood, mind, and ideas flowing, leading to a better quality of work,” he says.

Samusevich describes the activity as low-risk and low-weight bearing with varying levels of intensity that appeal to a range of bodies and abilities, especially beginners.

“No matter where you start, dancing can be a serious full-body workout,” he adds.

More importantly, Eric Benac writes for Career Trend, dance teamwork exercises can get everyone up and moving and help bring them closer together.

“A dance party can feature fast-paced dancing to energetic and exciting music,” he says. “Ideally, this type of activity should be held once a year so that your employees don’t get burned out with too many dance parties.

“The teamwork aspect of this activity comes from the planning. Everyone in the organization gets split up into teams that have to work together to plan and create one aspect of the party.”

Benac explains that the teams pull all of their efforts together for a complete event.

The actual dancing at the party is the fun reward.

Taking a slightly different tack, Benac says dance exercise is another option for a dance-inspired team activity.

It serves the double benefit of helping the company get into better shape and a teambuilding exercise.

He says line dancing is a really good example of this sort of activity because of the coordination between dancers.

“Everyone who is involved learns to follow along … and fall into line,” Benac says. “Soon, they learn teamwork skills and how to integrate these skills into their dance moves.

“The lessons learned here can be applied to any situation at work.”

Samusevich cites a Harvard Business Review article which noted that social time turns out to be deeply critical to team performance and can account for more than half of positive changes in communications patterns.

“You need a team that knows how to work together cohesively, and move in the right direction, at the right time,” he says.

A basic dance step exemplifies what he characterizes as “a cohesive and trusting partnership, a fundamental element essential to any successful team.”