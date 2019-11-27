Bill: Municipalities could offer improvement-related exemptions

Senate lawmakers have taken up a bill intended to both spur residential neighborhood improvement and establish adequate housing in specially designated areas.

Filed as Senate Bill 212, the legislation would give permissive authority to townships and municipalities to establish a Neighborhood Development Area, or NDA, within their boundaries.

The bill’s sponsor — Sen. Kirk Schuring, a Canton Republican — explained to his peers in the Ohio Senate how the bill would work.

“For existing owner-occupied dwellings, the property exemption is for five years for improvements of $10,000 or more,” he told members of the Ways and Means Committee. “For new home construction, the homebuilder receives a property tax exemption for the period from when the construction begins until the time the new home is sold.

“The new home owner who occupies the dwelling subsequently receives a 10-year-exemption.”

The end results are higher property values and increased property tax revenue for local governments.

“To establish an NDA, the municipality or township must first adopt a resolution stating that the NDA serves a public purpose of encouraging the development of adequate housing, improves the overall quality of life and that neither would not likely occur without the NDA,” Schuring added.

A designation also must include the following elements:

A description of the NDA’s boundaries;

The percentage of value of property that will be exempt from taxation — either 70 percent without school board approval or 100 percent with school board approval;

The number of years the area will be designated an NDA or that the designation will continue indefinitely;

Identification of the employee or officer who will accept property tax exemption applications from developers and property owners.

Ulrichsville City Councilman Eric Harmon offered testimony in support of the bill, which he believes would be a useful tool for small cities.

“With several stints of economic downturn over previous decades and the sharp decline of population, Uhrichsville has lost nearly 1,000 people, leaving our neighborhoods hollowed out and disinvested in,” Harmon told committee members. “This decline in population also leaves Uhrichsville at the brink of losing its status as a city.

“Neighborhood blight poses a serious public safety and quality of life issue for many residents. Dilapidated houses, vacant lots, and abandoned buildings affect public health, safety, property values and population growth.”

Eradicating blight with the promise of higher property values is a transformational opportunity for the Tuscarawas community, he said.

“SB 212 would allow the City of Uhrichsville to designate a portion of territory as a Neighborhood Development Area which would permit developers and owners of newly constructed single family homes within the NDA to apply to the local school board for a full or partial property tax exemption that would continue throughout the construction and market period and for 10 years after the home becomes occupied,” Harmon continued. “SB 212 would also allow owners who renovate single-family homes within an NDA to apply for an incremental value exemption that continues for five years.

“I have long heard the concerns to give more attention to Uhrichsville neighborhoods and SB 212 provides an opportunity to change the landscape and prepare for further neighborhood revitalization.”

The bill specifies that property that is already exempt under a tax increment financing agreement or as part of a Community Reinvestment Area cannot also be part of an NDA.

According to Ohio Legislative Service Commission analysis of the bill, an NDA differs from a TIF most significantly for no payment-in-lieu-of-taxes requirement. Additionally, a political subdivision’s ability to establish a TIF with respect to specific parcels that include single-family homes in very limited.

As for CRAs, attorney Mackenzie Damon identified for the commission key differences.

“For one, only municipalities and counties — not townships — may create a CRA,” Damon wrote. “Second, a CRA exemption is not available for property on which a home is in the process of being constructed — the exemption only applies to completed homes.

“Third, CRA exemptions are available for commercial and industrial property, whereas NDAs are limited to residential property.”

SB 212 had not been scheduled a third hearing at time of publication.