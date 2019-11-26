New 614 for Linden collaborative designed to rejuvenate neighborhood

The city of Columbus has announced a $125 million investment in the city’s Linden neighborhood.

The 614 for Linden collaborative consists of six nonprofits and four community development financial institutions and aims address some of the ideas introduced in the city’s plan for the area last year.

The collaborative received $5 million as one of seven national winners of JPMorgan Chase’s Partnerships for Raising Opportunity in Neighborhoods initiative this year.

The collaborative will provide the acquisition, financing or rehabilitation of 500 affordable housing units for families or individuals who earn less than 80 percent of the area median income; consulting and other assistance to small businesses; and an increased focus on health services such as prenatal and maternal programs.

“The 614 for Linden is an example of our One Linden Community Plan coming to life by addressing many of the community’s Big Ideas,” said Mayor Andrew Ginther in a statement. “Thanks to JPMorgan Chase’s investment, the partners in The 614 for Linden will help the neighborhood stabilize and expand housing options, support entrepreneurs and develop businesses, build community investment, connect the community and support resident health.”

The six nonprofits of the collaborative are Saint Stephen’s Community House, Community Development for All People, Healthy Neighborhoods Healthy Families, The Affordable Housing Alliance of Central Ohio, Community Shelter Board and Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Since 2013, the JPMorgan Chase competition aims to help neighborhoods that face challenges such as poverty and disinvestment, has hosted six competitions awarding more than $131 million to more than 95 community development organizations in the United States. Prior winners have leveraged the capital to raise an additional $807 million.

Experts review the proposals based on several factors including geography, structure, sustainability, and scalability, equitable neighborhood development, innovation and impact. This year’s competition focused on proposals tied to a neighborhood development plan that included a data-driven approach, strong resident engagement and building the local capacity to sustain longevity and drive inclusive growth, a Chase spokeswoman said.

Chase received 75 applications and 49 U.S. cities this year. The other winners were Cleveland, Dallas, Texas, Washington, Memphis, Tenn., South Florida and Wilmington, Del.

“By nearly all measures, Columbus is thriving – but we know that opportunity is not reaching all corners of the city,” said Corrine Burger, managing director and Columbus location leader, JPMorgan Chase. “JPMorgan Chase is committed to working alongside local partners and community leaders to put more residents on a pathway to prosperity. Together, we can have a real, lasting impact in Linden and across the city. We’re proud to work with The 614 for Linden to ensure that residents have the resources they need to grow and thrive.”

The Ohio Capital Finance Corp., an affiliate of Ohio Capital Corporation for Housing, will use the investment to develop and structure a $20 million loan pool along with three other CDFIs: ffordable Housing Trust of Columbus and Franklin, Finance Fund Capital Corporation and Economic Community Development Institute.

“The 614 for Linden collaborative looks forward to working in conjunction with community stakeholders towards implementing the One Linden Community Plan,” said Jonathan Welty, president of Ohio Capital Finance Corp. in a statement. “Together we will create an equitable, opportunity-rich neighborhood for the current residents of Linden.”