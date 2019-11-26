Employers must consider reducing liability before parties

Drinks and a festive party setting, even in the middle of a sea of cubicles adorned with the inhabitants’ favorite Christmas knickknacks, raise serious liability questions that every boss should consider this holiday season.

According to a piece attorney David Barron authored for The Balance Careers, an online human resources and workforce tool, the Society for Human Resource Management found that a majority of organizations — 59 percent — still plan to serve alcohol at their Christmas or end-of-year parties.

Further, fewer than half of employers said that they would seek to regulate alcohol consumption through methods such as drink tickets, opting for beer and wine over stronger spirits or making employees buy their own drinks at a cash bar.

The professional society found, moreover, that a third of organizations have either a formal or informal policy allowing employees to drink alcohol at work-related events year round.

“Given such legal risks, prudent employers should take these six additional proactive steps to lessen their litigation liability,” Barron wrote in the piece.

The key recommendations include:

Have in place comprehensive, written anti-harassment policies, clearly stated in employee handbooks — and publicize that policy prior to the holiday party.

Send a memo reminding employees to act responsibly at the party, clearly expressing a lack of tolerance for any inappropriate behavior including drunkenness.

Enforce the workplace dress code at the party to avoid any inappropriate or suggestive attire and let the employees know your expectations in advance.

Make attendance at the party voluntary, and do not suggest that attendance will benefit a person’s standing within the company.

If alcohol is served, set a tone of moderation in advance through interoffice memos, emails, meetings, inserts into paychecks or other communications, and stress that excessive alcohol consumption will not be tolerated.

Limit the number of drinks or the length of time during which alcohol will be served, and provide substantial non-alcoholic alternatives. Serve plenty of food and ensure that alcohol consumption is not the focus of the event.

“Such steps are not a guarantee against holiday party problems, particularly if the decision is made to serve alcohol,” Barron continued. “But they can be an employer’s foundation for an effective defense against liability if problems should come to pass.

He said employers would be well served to consider the myriad reasons why employees loath office holiday parties and start planning from there.