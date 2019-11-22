Columbus area unemployment rate drops to 3.5%

Central Ohio’s unemployment rate was 3.5 percent last month, lower than September and lower than the same month a year ago.

The not-seasonally adjusted jobless rate was down from 3.8 percent in October 2018, and down from 3.7 percent in September, according to data the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services released Tuesday.

The 10-county metropolitan statistical area’s civilian labor force increased to 1,104,500 workers last month — 14,600 more than October 2018. There were 39,000 people unemployed last month, or 1,900 fewer than a year ago.

Among the counties in the region, Delaware had the lowest unemployment rate at 3.2 percent, followed by Madison and Union (3.3 percent); Franklin (3.5 percent); Fairfield and Morrow (3.6 percent); Licking and Pickaway (3.7 percent); Hocking (4.2 percent); and Perry County (4.9 percent).

In comparison, Delaware had the lowest unemployment rate at 3.3 percent in October 2018, followed by Union (3.4 percent); Fairfield, Franklin, Licking and Madison (3.8 percent); Pickaway (3.9 percent); Hocking (4.2 percent); Morrow (4.7 percent); and Perry County (4.9 percent).

Ohio’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.2 percent last month, the same from September and down from 4.6 percent in October 2018, according to ODFJS data. With more than 5.59 million Ohioans employed, the state added 19,600 jobs from October 2018 to last month.

” October’s jobs report signals concern for Ohio’s job market — even though the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.2 percent. The household survey shows fewer people employed and more people searching for, but not finding jobs. Combined with a 4,000-net private sector job loss reported in the establishment survey, job growth in Ohio continues to slow with only 3,600 new jobs being added in 2019,” said Andrew Kidd, an economist with The Buckeye Institute’s Economic Research Center, in a statement earlier this month.

“The manufacturing sector experienced one of its largest declines with the loss of 2,300 jobs, although much of that loss is attributed to the GM-UAW strike, and many of those workers returned to their jobs after October’s data were collected,” he said. “The trade, transportation, and utilities sector lost 1,700 jobs — mainly due to job losses in retail trade and some spillover from the GM-UAW strike. And the professional services sector lost 1,700 jobs. There was substantial job growth in the health care and social assistance sector, which added 2,500 jobs, and the leisure and hospitality sector added 2,400 jobs. These two sectors have greatly offset losses in other sectors to keep Ohio’s job growth positive for the year.”

From October 2018 to 2019, Ohio’s private sector added 13,200 jobs as the goods-producing subsector lost 10,400 position, while the state’s service-providing subsector added by 23,600 jobs.

Meanwhile, Ohio’s public sector employment increased during the same period.

It had 783,400 jobs last month, down 6,400 from October 2018. The federal government added 100 jobs during the period, while the state added 1,600 job. The local government sector added 4,700 jobs last month.

“With recent reports that Ohio’s economy could fall into a recession by the spring of 2020, it will be important to watch job creation over the next several months to determine if October’s job losses are a blip or the start of a decline,” Kidd said.

The national unemployment rate last month was 3.6 percent, up from 3.5 percent in September and down from 3.8 percent in October 2018.