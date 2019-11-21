Ex-youth pastor launches program to help Linden neighborhood students

Jason Seiple, a former teacher and youth pastor on the city’s east side, wanted to do more for the area’s youth.

So Seiple started The Parable Project, a nonprofit organization that will offer transportation, tutoring and recreational activities for students in the Linden neighborhood of Columbus.

The nonprofit aims to live up to its name as “parables are stories that reveal a greater reality,” he said.

“We want to equip people to rewrite their story,” Seiple said.

Seiple grew up in Dublin and while earning his teaching credentials at The Ohio State University, he participated in the college’s chapter of Young Life, a religious organization.

He was a youth pastor at the now defunct church on the east side and was a teacher at a charter school near Whitehall.

Those experiences helped him form the vision for The Parable Project. Seiple remembered teaching one student who was “certainly smart and he was hyperactive” but was failing his sixth-grade year.

During one interaction the student told him how he fixed a lawn mower to cut the grass at his home.

A bemused Seiple noted the irony as the student struggled with the definitions of terms in his teacher’s science class but can “can use all of them with effective skill and produce an outcome.”

For Seiple, the interaction highlighted the glaring issues of teaching and something he wants his nonprofit organization to tackle.

The Parable Project will be working with 12 six graders at Medina Middle School next year with its array of programming.

The program will continue with the enrolled students through their seventh and eighth grades. It will then restart with a new batch of students for the seventh grade with the program working with 24 students total.

When program alumni go to high school, Seiple would like to see 10 percent of them return for mentoring.

Seiple said he wants to help students determine their pathways, whether it’s college, starting a business or contributing to society in some other fashion.

The program’s transportation service will help families who may only have one vehicle and conflicting schedules. Its tutoring program will include assignment completion and teach students time management skills and executive function skills.

The program’s recreational activity offering will include riding a bicycle. Seiple said they have 20 bicycles for the students and leaders. Seiple said students who participate in sports are more likely to attend college and engage in less risky behavior.

“Our organization wants to bring recreational activity at little to no cost,” he said.

The organization has five-member board and a donor base that’s covered the costs of its materials so far.

“We’re going to be a pretty active board participating in the work,” Seiple said.

He hopes some of the program alumni will stay in the Liden area with more investment from stakeholders such as local businesses and policy makers.

“That’s what we want,” he said.