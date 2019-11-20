Local firm manages digital accounts after their user dies

Local firm manages digital accounts after their user dies

What does one do with a decease relative’s Facebook account? Other online accounts? And data stored on mobile devices?

Christopher Huziak’s data protection company aims to provide a solution to that issue. The founder of local startup Final Security LLC launched its digital estate planning services to protect against identify theft and improve the management of digital assets upon death.

“Our aging population is not prepared for the consequences of leaving behind a digital footprint. Our services are designed to help this population and their loved ones pass on their digital assets with ease, and plan for their digital legacy,” Huziak said.

The company’s services help people the digital side of the estate planning side. Huziak, the founder of Final Security, developed the idea as a way to protect his family in the future.

“Being a parent makes you consider the future and how things will be for your family and children when you are gone. I thought about how I could ensure that any intellectual property and digital information that I owned would be transferred to my family,” he said in an email. “Expanding on this led me to think of how I could efficiently pass along information, documents and photos.”

With headquarters in downtown Columbus, the company has five people on staff and a set of contractors, including remote workers in Youngstown, Pittsburgh and Louisville, Ky.

The company offers three services available at two annual subscription levels starting at $12.99 per month.

It offers “info vault” service allows users to collect files, photos and account information in an encrypted that can be transferred to a designated beneficiary; device cleaning of registered devices to ensure users can pass only the information they want to share; and social media cleaning that allows users to arrange the deletion of their social media accounts.

“We’re at the cutting edge of an emerging industry. There are a few companies that offer the transfer of information and assets. We’re set apart by our proprietary means of determining the living status of our subscribers. We are also the first company to offer the device wiping service,” Huziak said. “Digital estate planning is not something most people are familiar with. One of our goals as a company is to help people understand their digital footprint and the consequences of not planning properly for what happens to their digital information after they die.”

The company’s primary target are adults ages 55 to 74. But nearly 80 percent of adults go online at least daily, according to the PEW Research Center.

“Younger generations that immerse themselves in technology will have an even greater need to plan for their digital legacies, making digital estate planning more and more imperative,” Huziak said.

Identify theft of the deceased is called ghosting, Huziak said. The Consumer Affairs reports 2.5 million deceased identities are stolen every year.

Nearly 800,000 of those deceased are deliberately targeted, roughly 2,200 a day, according to AARP, an interest group for the elderly.

The organization said some identities are used by chance as criminals make up a Social Security number that happens to match that of someone who has died.

“From our perspective, the biggest vulnerability when considering estate planning is inaction and lack of preparation. Without taking time to properly plan for your digital and non-digital estate, you have no control of where your assets go, leaving the decision making to chance,” Huziak said.