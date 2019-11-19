Report: State’s suicide rate rising

Five people die by suicide every day in Ohio and a child dies by suicide every 33 hours, according to a new report released by the Ohio Department of Health.

The report noted that in 2018 there were 1,836 suicides in the Buckeye State and that the highest suicide rate — the number of suicide deaths per 100,000 population — was among adults 45-64 years old.

Men, particularly white, non-Hispanic men, are disproportionately burdened by suicide across the lifespan with a suicide rate nearly four times that of women, the report detailed.

“Suicide in Ohio and nationally is a growing public health epidemic, particularly among young people,” department Director Dr. Amy Acton said in a prepared statement. “Suicide is the leading cause of death among Ohioans ages 10 to 14 and the second leading cause of death among Ohioans ages 15 to 34.”

Warning signs of suicide include:

A major change in mood or behavior, appearing consistently unhappy/depressed, irritable, withdrawn from family or friends

Poor grades in school or other bad performance in extra-curricular activities

High-risk behaviors, including use of alcohol or other substances

Problems with concentration, and changes in energy level, appetite or sleep schedule

Expressing feelings of hopeless or not wanting to live anymore

Hurting themselves (e.g., wrist-cutting, burning self)

History of depression or family history of depression

Other highlights of the report included a nearly 45 percent rise in suicide since 2007, and significant increases in older adults, ages 65 and up, and black men.

“One of the goals of my RecoveryOhio initiative is to address mental illness and other issues that contribute to suicide,” Gov. Mike DeWine said. “If you know someone is struggling, you may be able to help save someone’s life by recognizing the warning signs and steps to take.”

The RecoveryOhio program is taxed with addressing issues that arise from untreated mental illness and substance abuse. In an initial report, the program council issued more than 70 recommendations in the areas of stigma, parity, workforce development, prevention, harm reduction, treatment and recovery support, and data and outcomes measurement. Information and resources on where to get help are available at RecoveryOhio.gov.

The Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services offers suicide prevention information and resources on its website at mha.ohio.gov.