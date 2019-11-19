AAA expects 3 percent more Ohioans to travel for Thanksgiving

AAA is expecting a 3 percent increase in the number of Ohioans traveling during next week’s Thanksgiving holiday.

Nearly 2.3 million Ohioans are expected to travel at least 50 miles from home between Wednesday and Dec. 1, according to the travel group.

Meanwhile, for the fourth year in a row, AAA predicts the highest Thanksgiving travel numbers since 2005 nationally with 55.3 million Americans, a 2.9 percent increase.

“Millions of thankful Americans are starting the holiday season off right with a Thanksgiving getaway,” said Paula Twidale, vice president, AAA Travel, in a statement. “Strong economic fundamentals are motivating Americans to venture out this holiday in near-record numbers. Consumer spending remains strong, thanks to increasing wages, disposable income and household wealth. And travel remains one of their top priorities for the holiday season.”

During the recession a decade ago, travel volumes fell precipitously to 37.8 million travelers in 2008, while Ohio’s figures dropped to 1.5 million travelers in 2009.

AAA’s Thanksgiving travel predications are 46 percent above the recession low nationally and 53 percent above Ohio’s recession low.

Breaking down the travel numbers, 56,000 more Ohioans are expected to drive to their holiday destinations; 89 percent of all travelers are expected to drive. AAA expects 1.4 million more Americans to drive this year.

In addition, it expects Wednesday afternoon to be the busiest time to travel. The Ohio Department of Transportation expects a 63 percent increase in traffic during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

“AAA expects to assist more than 368,000 motorists nationwide this Thanksgiving weekend, including nearly 14,000 in Ohio. The top reasons motorists will request roadside assistance include dead batteries, flat tires and lockouts,” the organization said in a press release.

Meanwhile, national average gas prices started to rise earlier this month, breaking a three-week decline, reaching $2.60 per gallon.

“While the national average gas price didn’t show much of a significant trend either way, oil prices did jump last week on the solid jobs report and on news of a growing consensus that the U.S. and China have agreed to some form of a trade deal,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, in a blog post. “With such strong economic data, the picture is painted that we could see improving demand for oil and thus prices rising last week. While it may not be immediately noticed at the pump as gasoline demand continues to be weak in the off-season, it certainly could lead to a more noticeable impact next summer should nothing change until then. Last week’s oil jump may derail falling gas prices ahead of Thanksgiving, though we still may see prices drift lower. The good economic news means prices will not drop as much as they could have otherwise.”

AAA said car rental costs have reached their highest prices on record for Thanksgiving at $75 per day since 1999.

Travelers will pay slightly more for AAA’s Two Diamond-rate hotels at 1 percent, or $125 per night. The cost for Three Diamond hotels increased by 5 percent to $158 per night.

Aside from driving, AAA expects 4.45 million Americans to fly to their holiday destinations a 4.6 percent increase for the nation.

Ohio will have the highest number of fliers on record for the holiday. The state will have nearly 195,000 people travel by plan, 5.6 percent increase for the state from last year.