Ex-OSU wrestlers record weekly podcast featuring local entrepreneurs

Ohio State alumni Josh Whitt and Mike Manuche wanted to gain a deeper understanding of the playmakers in central Ohio’s entrepreneurial community.

The former OSU wrestlers started the Conquering Columbus podcast, capturing the stories of area business leaders such as The Ohio State University President Michael Drake, Jeni Britton-Bauer of Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream and Doug Ulman, CEO of Pelotonia, to name a few.

“We wanted to learn how members of the Columbus community were able to successfully launch their own business,” said Whitt in an email. “Our guests are a major reason behind why Columbus is such a special place to be and, in a sense, they’re crushing their respective fields within the city, thus giving it a reputation of elite performance and ‘Conquering Columbus.’”

Originally from the Toledo area, Whitt studied theoretical mathematics at OSU. He also earned a a master’s in business administration in finance and entrepreneurship at the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business.

Meanwhile, Manuche grew up in San Diego and studied biology at OSU.

He wrestled with Whitt and the two now work in sales for FMX, a software company.

“I’ve always loved learning more about people and what makes them tick. The Columbus startup community is incredible and there are so many amazing / inspiring individuals to learn from – the podcast gave us an avenue to do just that,” Manuche said.

The podcast has nearly 200 podcast episodes on its website, featuring recent interviews featuring Drive Capital, an investment firm, and the North Market Development Authority.

Whitt and Manuche record a new episode typically every Tuesday and Thursday and release one episode a week on Sundays.

Manuche said they typically research their guest using social media on Lind.

“Nowadays most people reach out to us and submit their backgrounds for review,” Whitt said. “Previously it involved getting immersed into the Columbus ecosystem to try and identify anyone that was performing at an extraordinary level in their respective field, reaching out to them, and then facilitating the scheduling/ recording process.”

Whitt said he hopes listeners can gain deeper insight from listening to their shows about the people in Columbus and the things they are doing.

“I hope they take away pieces from everyone’s story to apply to their own, in aspiration to achieve something special and unique in their life and leave a significant impact on the city,” he said.

Manuche said: “Above all else, we want people to learn from our show. Hopefully, the experiences others discuss on our show can inspire people to chase their own ideas and dreams or help them solve an issue they are facing in their lives/career today.”

Whitt and Manuche want to take the podcast to a more professional and sophisticated level, incorporating video elements and higher-quality recordings.

“And overall just bringing a deeper and more meaningful look into our guests’ lives for our listenership,” Whitt said.