Proposal designed to update Ohio farm drainage systems

Ohio’s prime farmland, which encompasses more than half of the entire area of the Buckeye State, cannot produce the grain and livestock needs of a hungry nation without sufficient drainage.

A bill in the Ohio House of Representatives would update the state’s landowner petition process — elements of which predate the Civil War.

“Water is a life-giving element, but too much water, if not properly handled can damage crops, compact soil, lead to destruction of property and diminish productivity and usefulness of land,” Rep. Bob Cupp, a Lima Republican, told fellow house members seated for the State and Local Government Committee.

Filed as House Bill 340, the proposal is meant to modernize the petition drainage system by embracing the use of modern technology and resolving statutory ambiguities, in addition to allowing for greater efficiency and reducing unnecessary legal costs for affected landowners.

“Petition drainage projects are found throughout Ohio and help provide for better utilization of Ohio’s soil and water resources,” Cupp continued. “Common petition drainage projects include drainage ditches, culverts, levees and other structures, as well as improvements to waterways.”

The petition drainage statues basically provide a method by which one or more landowners who need drainage improvements to benefit their land. Typical examples of such improvements include replacing clogged underground tile and clearing dead trees and debris backing up water in existing drainage streams.

Landowners either must file a petition directly to the local board of county commissioners or to the local soil and water conservation district to request improvements and an assessment of costs to all landowners benefiting from the requested improvements.

In the circumstance that improvement benefits outweigh costs, the project is approved, the work is done and each benefiting property owner pays their fair share of the cost, Cupp explained.

As the state’s drainage laws currently are implemented, the Ohio Revised Code treats petitions to soil and water conservation districts differently than those sought from a local board.

“… These two chapters of ORC do not always align, which causes confusion and decreases efficiency,” the lawmaker and sole sponsor of the bill said. “Under HB 340 the statutory language and processes in both chapters would track each other more closely by aligning timelines for hearing notices, amendments to petitions, appeals of decisions and other preparatory work.”

The bill would employ the use of photos and videos acquired by drones in place of on-site walk throughs of sometimes miles-long tracts in remote areas of the state.

“This will allow both for greater efficacy in examining the project by county officials and for enhanced public understanding of petitioned drainage projects,” Cupp added.

Along the same lines, the bill would update terminology and readability of the existing laws devised in the mid-19th century.

“While HB 340 primarily addresses long needed updates to streamline the petition drainage process, it also addresses some aspects of how the land surrounding a petition drainage product is regulated,” the lawmaker said. “For erosion control, current statute requires sod or seeded strips along the drainage system, which act as a buffer to deter erosion caused by the flow of water.

“HB 340 increases the minimum size of the buffer strips from four feet to 10 feet, the total acreage of the buffer strips is then removed from any taxable property evaluation by the county auditor” — reducing a landowner’s tax burden, while increasing soil conservation efforts.

Five fellow House members have signed on as cosponsors of HB 340, which had not been scheduled a second hearing at time of publication.