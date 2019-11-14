Ford electric vehicle chief sees more products, sales growth

Ford electric vehicle chief sees more products, sales growth

DEARBORN, Mich. — So far, electric vehicles haven’t been accepted in the United States, with fewer than 1.5 percent of new-vehicle buyers choosing them over internal combustion engines.

That surely will change as more manufacturers offer vehicles with longer range and fast-charging networks keep growing. Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Volkswagen AG, Tesla Inc. and others are placing big bets on the technology.

Next week in Los Angeles, Ford will show off an electric SUV that is inspired by the Mustang performance car. It’s the company’s first consumer-friendly fully electric vehicle, and it’s expected to have a range of more than 300 miles per charge. Last year, Ford promised six more battery electric vehicles by 2022. An electric version of the F-150 pickup, the top-selling vehicle in the U.S., is in the works.

Ted Cannis, Ford’s global electric vehicle chief, spoke recently with The Associated Press about why the automaker is dedicating so many resources to electric vehicles. His comments are edited for brevity.