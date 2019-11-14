Central Ohio cited as good place for veteran entrepreneurs

Central Ohio ranks 15th among metropolitan areas as the best place for veterans to start and grow their businesses, according to the PenFed Foundation

“In many ways, America’s military is a school in entrepreneurship. We teach service members leadership, drive, grit, creativity, stamina and perseverance in the face of high complexity and risk,” said retired Gen. John W. Nicholson, Jr., president of the PenFed Foundation. “Through our Veteran Entrepreneur Investment Program, we are helping hundreds of veterans a year fulfill their dreams of owning their own businesses by helping them write business plans; connecting them with mentors, partners and legal advisors; and making financial investments in majority-veteran-owned businesses through convertible notes.”

PenFed is the charitable arm of Tyson, Va.-based PenFed Credit Union, which aims to inform and support the veteran business community.

The other top 14 cities were New York, Chicago, Seattle, Dallas, San Francisco, Washington, Houston, Austin, Texas, Boston, Atlanta, Cleveland, Philadelphia, Pa., Los Angeles and Minneapolis.

In addition, PenFed identified five emerging cities for veteran entrepreneurs: Jacksonville, Fla,, Denver, Kansas City, Mo., San Diego and Cincinnati.

The study ranked cities based on how much the city supports veterans, its ability to foster new business development and entrepreneurial success, its relative economic growth and the degree to which it provides in-demand amenities. PenFed used large data sets from large scale reporting and official channels for analysis.

Seda Goff, director of veteran entrepreneurship at PenFed Foundation, developed the report with Edelman Intelligence.

“PenFed Foundation is excited to share this information and celebrate the cities where veteran entrepreneurs can best succeed,” he said in a statement. “A successful startup requires a lot of things, but one of the key factors is an ecosystem that supports new and growing businesses. Our hope is that this data will inform decision making and empower veteran entrepreneurs and communities to transform cities across America.”

Nearly 200,000 service members will transition back to civilian life, according to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs.

And 25 percent of them are interested in starting a business with 4.5 percent of them pursuing to become an entrepreneur, according to the PenFed Foundations Veteran Entrepreneur Investment Program.

There were 2.5 million veteran-owned small businesses in 2012, according to the latest available figures from the U.S. Census Bureau, and with about 5 million employees had an annual payroll of $195 billion and annual sales of more than $1.14 trillion.