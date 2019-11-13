Growing RedTree Tattoo Gallery to open 10,000-square foot facility

Growing RedTree Tattoo Gallery to open 10,000-square foot facility

The RedTree Tattoo Gallery plans to open a 10,000-square-foot facility later this month.

The facility in Columbus’ Milo Grogan neighborhood will house Red Tree Tattoo Gallery, which will have tattoo seminars, paint nights, art projects and workshops, and True Tattoo Supply, one of Ohio’s largest tattoo suppliers and its selection of personally manufactured products that will be distributed to nearly 100 tattoo supply companies worldwide.

Additionally, the facility will store equipment and other items for the Hell City Tattoo Festival that takes place annually in Columbus and Phoenix.

“We desperately needed to expand our warehouse as both the Tattoo Studio and the Tattoo Supply company are rapidly growing,” said Durb Morrison, RedTree owner and tattoo artist, in an email. “We needed extra space as we are increasing the variety and amounts of tattoo supplies (that) we offer the tattoo industry.”

Morrison became a tattoo professional in 1990. He opened a tattoo studio in 1994, bringing his experience from his early travels.

“I opened Columbus Ohio’s sixth ever tattoo studio back then,” he said. “The tattoo scene has grown immensely since I open my first studio and so many awesome ways. There are nearly 100 tattoo studios now operating in Columbus … I think that’s great that the art form has finally gotten its recognition and deserving spot in public.

“With the Hell City Tattoo, first of all, taking place every year here in Columbus … it has definitely sparked tons of interest in tattooing since 2002 and has inspired many local tattoo artists giving them the ability to meet other tattoo artist in the industry, take seminars and to help expand themselves in the tattoo industry and artform.”

RedTree Tattoo Gallery now has nine tattoo artists, including Morrison himself. He also has seven employees that handle the operations for the supply company and festival.

“The warehouse space is absolutely perfect for us to grow in every way possible,” he said. “Over the next few years I plan to continue expanding on our tattoo facility with offering guest artists a spot when traveling through Columbus, housing pay nights for the art community, offering Tattoo Seminars and a variety of hands-on workshops, live painting podcasts with our crew and other artists and tons of other artistic projects that revolve around the incredible or form of tattooing.”

Morrison will have grand opening of the warehouse on Nov. 23. The event will consist and open house in the afternoon and evening party that will feature fire and aerial acts, music, food and beverage, live painting, games and the chance to check out the new space.