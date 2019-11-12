Former resident launches apparel brand; will donate share of profits

Ehsan Rezvan can be labeled in a number of ways: American immigrant, Buckeye alumnus and Californian dental surgeon.

And he recently added a new one: entrepreneur. Rezan announced the launch last month of PROUD, an athleisure apparel brand.

“Stories of feeling proud have transformative power for both the teller and the listener,” Rezvan said. “In today’s divided world, we have an almost primal longing to come together around what unites us and engage in conversations about goodness. Our mission is to build an online community to share these inspiring stories and with PROUD to, literally, empower people to wear those feelings of being proud on their sleeve.”

Rezvan, who immigrated to Columbus from Iran in the December 1989, was taken aback by the rhetoric and outcome of the 2016 election, particularly how the country was so divided.

“I thought this is not the America that I grew up in … the America I knew,” he said.

He wanted to come up with a lifestyle brand that promotes “the causes that brings us together.”

Rezvan was 13 years old when he left Iran. His family first moved to Turkey and lived there for four years before moving to Columbus, where Rezvan’s uncle was living at the time.

“Columbus had one of the worst winters that year … three inches of ice on the windshield,” Rezvan recalled.

He said moving to Columbus was the best thing to happen to him. He attended community college and then The Ohio State University, receiving his bachelor’s degree in 1994. He later attended OSU’s dental school.

“I owed everything to Ohio State,” he said.

He moved to Monterey, Calif., to start a dental practice but tries to visit Columbus at least once a year to catch an OSU football game. And he’s always amazed at how much change has occurred.

“I didn’t recognize some of the buildings,” he said. “Every time I go back it’s shocking how things have changed in the last few years.”

And while Columbus has a strong immigrant base, Rezvan said he never felt like an immigrant when growing up in Columbus and that it was always positive.

“I always felt like it was home,” he said. “For me I never felt like an outsider.”

The PROUD line has five styles for men and women.

It also acts as a social enterprise by donating 10 percent of gross sales to five nonprofit organizations. Baby2Baby, which provides diapers and other resources for children under 12; the Food Bank for Monterey County in California; Home For Our Troops, which builds homes for severely injured post-9/11 veterans; Off the Street Club, which serves more than 3,000 Chicago kids seeking safe places from gangs and drugs; and The Rezvan Foundation.

Rezvan started the foundation four years ago to provide scholarship about four years ago to provide up to $100,000 for students to attend a four-year university or college.

He started the foundation to honor his father who died seven years ago. A physician in Iran, Rezvan’s father was a role model for his son.

“My father was an incredible person in my life,” he said. “He was always an advocate for education.”

The foundation targets students who experience extreme hardships such as living in foster care. The program now helps California students but Rezvan said he plans to expand it to Ohio in the future.

Rezvan aims to donate $10 million to all five charities combined over the next five years. But he hopes the brand’s message creates a movement to unite people.

“Let people know we have more in common than not,” he said. “That’s the goal.”