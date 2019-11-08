SBA: Veteran-owned businesses responsible for $1 trillion annual contribution to economy

As the sixth annual National Veterans Small Business Week comes to a close, U.S. Small Business Administration officials reminded Americans of the scale military veteran-owned businesses have on the world’s largest economy.

Nearly 2.5 million veteran business owners employ 6 million American workers and produce more than $1 trillion in sales every year, SBA Acting Administrator Chris Pilkerton noted.

“Just as veterans served our country in uniform, they continue to serve our country as business owners,” he said. “And it’s our duty at the SBA to support them on their next mission with a variety of resources.”

He offered as an example the Boots to Business entrepreneurship training program, which teaches the fundamentals of business ownership at 200 military installations worldwide.

The SBA reported that since 2013, the program has helped more than 100,000 veterans start and grow their businesses.

This year’s theme is Mission #VetBiz Success, which has highlighted and connected veterans nationwide to the resources available to help them accomplish small business success.

Each day has been devoted to a different topic related to veteran entrepreneurship, officials said. Topics have included transition assistance, entrepreneurial training, stakeholders and resources, access to capital, disaster assistance and government contracting

SBA district offices, resource partners and local organizations throughout the country have host activities in conjunction with the weeklong effort.

Pilkerton commented in a blog entry of the country’s tradition of battlefield warriors starting their own businesses after they’re discharged from service. He mentioned U.S. Army veteran Sam Walton, who co-founded Wal-Mart and Fred Smith, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, who started FedEx.

“From Hawaii to the coast of Maine, service members, veterans and military spouses are turning to entrepreneurship as a post-service career … translating the skills they learned while on active duty into business skills,” he wrote. “Veteran entrepreneurs bring unmatched perseverance, organization, and strength into civilian roles.”

He noted that military veterans have acquired many of the skills necessary to navigate the startup process, but they needn’t go it alone.

“SBA is here to help veterans by providing resources, such as access to capital, training, counseling, mentorship and government contracting opportunities whether they are starting, growing or expanding their businesses.”

For more information about the administration’s veteran small business programs, visit www.sba.gov.