Honda Accord sales down 5.4 percent this year as truck sales continue to surge

Honda Accord sales down 5.4 percent this year as truck sales continue to surge

Honda Accord’s sales were down 8.8 percent on an annual basis last month while truck sales delivered records for the company and its Honda and Acura brands.

The mid-size sedan, which has been built at the Marysville Auto Plant since 1982, had 21,689 vehicles sold last month compared with 23,778 in October 2018, the auto company announced last week.

Year-to-date sales were down 5.4 percent with 226,152 vehicles sold so far this year compared with 239,077 in 2018.

The company suspended the second shift on one of two of its production lines at the Marysville facility in August, affecting mostly Accords and some production of the Honda CR-V, a Honda spokesman told Motor1, an online automotive news website.

“This change is really about maintaining Honda’s sales discipline and smart management of our business by aligning supply with current market demand and then using this time to update manufacturing capabilities to prepare for new technologies including electrification,” said spokesman Chris Abbruzzese to Motor1. “While market demand continues to shift from sedans to light trucks, Honda remains committed to a robust sedan business as passenger cars remain popular, particularly among young and multicultural car buyers, who are critical to Honda’s future.”

The production adjustment is not expected to affect Acura’s production, he added. The company has said it would return the shift, which produced 55,000 vehicles annually, in a few years to produce electric vehicles.

Overall, Honda sold 131,443 vehicles last month compared with 122,443 vehicles in October 2018 —a 7.6 percent increase.

The company sold 54,016 cars last month, down 1.5 percent from October 2018, while total truck sales increased 15 percent to 77,427 vehicles.

The Honda CR-V sales reached 33,344 vehicles last month compared with 27,825 vehicles in October of last year, a 19.7 percent increase.

“With the Honda CR-V topping the 5 million cumulative sales mark to reaffirm its position as the best-selling crossover for over two decades, it’s fitting that Honda crossover and light truck models led Honda to an all-time October sales record,” said Henio Arcangeli, Jr., senior vice president of Automobile Sales at American Honda Motor Co. “Both the Honda and Acura brands are marching forward as we head into the final two months of the year on pace to see American Honda post a sales increase for 2019.”

Meanwhile, the Acura ILX continues to enjoy success this year as the compact sport sedan had 35.4 percent increase in sales last month. Honda sold 1,4300 vehicles of the model last month compared with 1,056 models in October 2018.

“Another strong month for the Acura brand brought a new October truck sales record and an overall 2.4 percent sales increase, with a particularly strong month for ILX, the retail No. 1 sedan in segment,” the company stated in a release.

As for the Acura TLX, the compact entry-level luxury sedan’s sales were at 2,188 vehicles last month, down 3.3 percent from October 2018. Year-to-date sales were down 16.1 percent.