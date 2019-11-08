Design winners include a wide range of projects

Ranging from school, college and library projects to women‚Äôs health care and animal shelter projects, the winners of this years AIA Columbus annual architecture awards highlight the region's diverse architectural capabilities.

Ranging from school, college and library projects to women’s health care and animal shelter projects, the winners of this years AIA Columbus annual architecture awards highlight the region’s diverse architectural capabilities.

There were 71 projects submitted, of which there were 10 award winners.

There were 31 large projects, 13 small projects, 21 interior projects, four yet-to-be-built projects and two innovation in technology projects.

The jurors were from Pittsburgh and included Anne Chen, of GBBN, who served as jury chair. Other jurors were Eric Fisher, FISHER ARCHitecture, Christine Mondor, evolveEA, and Kent Suhbrier, Bohlin Cywinski Jackson.

The honor winners were the Columbus Metropolitan Library, Martin Luther King Branch, designed by Moody Noland Inc. and the Out of Town apartment building in downtown Columbus, designed by Blostein/ Overly Architects.

Merit winners included:

26 E. Park Drive office building in Athens (Designed by BDT Architects & Designers).

BadSeed residential house in Kansas City, Mo. (LIONarchitecture).

Columbus Humane in Columbus (mode architects).

Columbus Spanish Immersion Academy (DesignGroup).

Columbus Metropolitan Library/ Dublin branch (NBBJ).

Columbus Idea Foundry (Triad Architects).

Rainbow Center for Women and Children in Cleveland (Moody Nolan).

The Point at Otterbein University (WSA Studio).

The $5.7 million Columbus Metropolitan Library MLK branch project was the first library in the country named after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Its history is unique within the historic Near East Side of Columbus.

Design inspiration comes directly from the writing of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr: “We must utilize the community action groups and training centers now proliferating in some slum areas to create not merely an electorate, but a conscious, alert and informed people who know their direction and whose collective wisdom and vitality commands respect.”

The jury comments include: “The dynamic expression and the utilization of the projection to identify the library through relevant but changing images speaks to the promotion of access to information that is so appropriate to a library. There is a lot accomplished in this box and the interiors are creative and consistent with the vision. We really admire this project.”

Constructed on 0.8 acres on Town Street and just 700 yards “out of town” from the Downtown

riverfront, the $4.1 million project is a 45-unit apartment building.

“It lives within a gritty and emerging arts district, yet is adjacent to a long-established single family neighborhood. The project sought to be an extension and inhabitant of both conditions.”

Jury comments include: “This is an interesting variation on the townhouse typology that puts forth a new language that is still contextual. The drawings and diagrams were extremely compelling. We enjoyed the playfulness of the design and the tangible expression that diversity and forward-thinking interpretation are valuable in architecture.”

Here are the jury comments for the merit winers:

26 E. Park Drive Office Building ($3.6 million)

“The interesting environmental challenge inspired a unique language and shaping of experience not expected in a medical office building project. We appreciate that the interiors are shaped by the spatial volumes, not by finishes.”

BadSeed House ($85,000)

“Ambition of this house is admirable and the commitment to optimizing on ecological and environmental conditions to support the goals is impressive.”

Columbus Humane ($2.4 million)

“This project makes a huge impact with a very limited budget. The clever and focused plan changes supported by the spatial and finish changes along the main circulation path transform a dreadful and dreary space into one that really enhances the organization’s mission to find animals homes.”

Columbus Spanish Immersion Academy ($13.7 million)

“The modesty of materials to create an interesting building that judiciously utilizes limited resources is admirable. There is significant variation in the patterning and texture using tilt up concrete and the interiors are open and inviting, shaped with the same judicious resourcefulness.”

Columbus Metropolitan Library – Dublin Branch ($16 million)

“The integration of the topography, the site and landscape design and the building experience is engaging and well-developed, inviting the visitor in. We liked the expression of the materials. Interiors are pleasant and daylit with compelling views to the landscape.”

Columbus Idea Foundry ($3.5 million)

“A great example of knowing where to stop. Another project with a tight budget that celebrates the attributes and qualities of the existing space, employing a few well-placed moves to characterize the space.”

Rainbow Center for Women and Children ($24 million)

“Building massing and the relationship of the opaque wrap to transparency is suggestive of an embrace. The crafting of this wrap to create protected exterior space is well-considered.

The Point, Phase 2 (Otterbein University) ($4.5 million)

“Effective insertion of forms and elements to create dynamic, flexible space that feels memorable and identifiable. A lot accomplished with little.”