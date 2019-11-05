Retired Army paratrooper designs T-shirts for military brethren

Retired Army paratrooper designs T-shirts for military brethren

A high-flying warrior son of Upper Arlington who served deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan is now concentrating on the build out of a hyper-local, second business down here on terra firma.

Pete Bell, 43, appears to have acclimated well to civilian life after individual stints with the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division and 173rd Airborne Brigade Combat Team.

He took advantage of the Post 9/11 GI Bill, which rewarded active-duty service members with greater educational benefits, by getting a degree at Ohio Dominican University; added to his growing family; and began in earnest on a business idea that was borne of a war half a world away.

The business, making custom-designed T-shirts for fellow service members during his deployments, ultimately evolved into inkfidel, “America’s least-dangerous military apparel brand.” The shirts and decals the company creates feature in-jokes that only Bell and fellow servicemen and women get. They are sold online.

“I’m a creative person,” said Bell. “I like to make things … There’s no cooler feeling than to make something and have people be like, ‘Oh, I want that.’”

After the initial success of the design for a first shirt, Bell figured he should come up with another design specifically for his paratrooper unit.

“We got those shirts made and I was gathering up cash — quite a bit of money,” he said. “I wasn’t trying to make money off the guys, but I wasn’t sure how much it would cost.

“I ended up with a huge stack of cash on me and I kept it in a rolled up sock in the bottom of my duffel bag in our little hooch in Afghanistan because there was no bank.”

Back on the base in Germany, Bell said he made shirts to sell to an entire squadron and turned a profit that rivaled his entire Army paycheck.

He said he enjoyed the challenge of creating a simple yet effective design to

convey the history, pride and accomplishments of each unit.

Inkfidel took off, Bell said.

In just a few years the company had become one of the most successful military apparel brands in the country. It wasn’t long, however, before the company’s performance slowed somewhat.

“We’ve fallen back to Earth a little bit as the market has changed,” he admitted, noting that online military apparel stores have become overly abundant.

Enter UA Outfitters.

Bell and wife Tristan embarked on the new venture the summer of 2017 with the intent of creating a one-stop, online shopping site for all sorts of Upper Arlington-related products.

He’s still building out the concept and doing mostly custom jobs — T-shirts for fundraisers and other special events around the community — right now, he said. Additionally, he’s designed some Upper Arlington-school themed shirts as a foray into the lucrative spirit wear segment.

“I just have two designs on there now, but I’m trying to take my time with it and make sure I do it right,” he said of the online retail enterprise.

He admitted to making some mistakes the first go-round, which is why his best advice to any vet or other budding entrepreneur, looking to start a business, is find a mentor.

“Find somebody who’s walked down this path,” Bell said. “Someone who doesn’t have any skin in game,” who can nix a bad idea with objectivity.

He said to do the necessary research and to find the sweet spot between aggressively tackling the challenges of a start-up and reasonably planning for success.