Dublin woman to launch healthy beverage business

Friday night meals and Saturday morning jogs were the inspiration for Kathryn Dougherty’s local beverage startup company that will launch next month.

The Philadelphia-transplant often had dinner parties with her friends and who were all training for various races. Meals were often shared pot-luck style and healthier. But the beverage options were lacking.

“Alcohol just wasn’t a great part of that equation,” Dougherty said. “We needed drinks that were healthy but also felt special.”

An avid tea drinker, Dougherty concocted a champagne-like drink out of tea using her favorite blends, club soda and served in wine glasses.

“It was a beautiful color, lightly bubbly and we knew we could clink our glasses and sip away knowing that not only we were all being responsible driving home, but were also going to feel hydrated and healthy early the next morning when the long runs came calling,” she said. “I loved it. My friends loved it. And that’s where it began.”

The Dublin resident’s startup, Spritz Sparling Tea, will launch with two flavors: a hibiscus tea with flavors of dragon fruit, guava and mango, and a green tea infused with tastes of pomegranate, peach and lemon.

“Our product is a great healthy alternative to sugary drinks, alcoholic beverages or diet drinks laden with chemicals, and so as we expand distribution more people will consider us as an alternative,” Dougherty said.

The company now has six part-time employees with plans to hire full-time workers next year.

While growing up in a suburb of Philadelphia, Dougherty had a passion for sports, business and math. She graduated with honors from Schreyer Honors College at Penn State University with degrees in economics and finance.

Dougherty worked for four years in finance and accounting roles at Johnson & Johnson in Philadelphia.

During that time, she completed a master’s in business administration degree and got involved in running competitions.

She relocated to Cincinnati to become a marketer for Johnson & Johnson’s medical division for another four years.

Her love for running got her into triathlons. After meeting her now husband, the two relocated to central Ohio.

Dougherty recently completed a triathlon in September. She remembered battling jellyfish, winds and heat for 14 hours and 28 minutes, crossing the finish line, elated, exhausted, holding hands with her husband as the announcer said her name.

“That moment was the single most powerful one of my life to date. I could look back on the years of the sport, the 9 months of training for this specific event (the hours, miles, ankle sprains, blisters, bike crashes, constant smell of chlorine, early mornings, and all the other challenges/ joys of training), and the past 14.5 hours of continuous movement, and know that I was capable of more than I knew,” she said.

Since her passions have helped lead her to creating her startup, Dougherty utilized the resources to get her business idea in motion. She partnered with Kentucky-based beverage development company Flavorman to produce her first products.

“It took a lot of attempts to get our formulations just right — balancing the earthiness of tea with the sweetness and fruitiness of our flavors — and also making sure we got that just right level of carbonation. Something subtly fizzy to give that feeling of sophistication and refreshment, but without having the bite of traditional club sodas and sparkling waters,” Dougherty said.

Following the launch, her goals are to dominate the central Ohio market. She hopes to give back to the community through her business in the form of a give-back program, new employment opportunities and mentorship for students and other entrepreneurs.

She plans to donate 1 percent of all sales to nonprofits.

“It’s important to distinguish we intentionally choose revenue as our metric instead of profit so that we could begin our donations immediately,” she said. “And finally, our brand is a celebration of women’s empowerment. As our brand grows, my hope is that more women will feel inspired, powerful, and confident to build their own brands and businesses.”