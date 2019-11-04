Led by West Point graduate, Columbus firm has global reach

Led by West Point graduate, Columbus firm has global reach

The city of Columbus and Conduent’s virtual parking permit program in the Short North Arts District gained some national recognition last week.

The National Parking Association awarded the city the “Innovative Organization of the Year” award for managing the supply and demand for parking in the area.

Conduent, a technology-led business process services firm, helped the city develop the program that allows residents to assign guest passes online and visitors to claim spaces using a validation code via the ParkColumbus mobile application from the ParkMobile company.

“Columbus understands the importance of effective curbside management and how technologies can improve the transportation experience for citizens,” said Mark Brewer, president of global public sector solutions at Conduent, in a statement. “This award demonstrates how our innovative parking team helped the city to increase parking availability by more than 700 percent while streamlining the permitting process.”

The virtual permit program has issued more than 13,500 permits and more than 51,000 license plates have been read by enforcement officers, with a 90 percent compliance rate, since it began early this year.

The Short North now has more than 5,000 paid parking spaces that customers can pay using their mobile devices compared with 680 meter-controlled single spaces.

Conduent said electronically-submitted applications help the city receive more timely and accurate data to make informed decisions about parking rates and policies.

“We place a high value on providing accessible, equitable and predictable mobility and parking solutions, and we found a partner in Conduent to help us innovate in the Short North Arts District and preserve the uniqueness of the neighborhood,” said Robert Ferrin, assistant director, division of parking services for the City.

Conduent has been helping transportation clients for more than five decades in 27 countries. This is the second consecutive year it received the same award. The company received the same award last year for its work with the District Department of Transportation’s ParkDC to improve on-street parking in Washington.

“Conduent is a leading provider of automated and analytics-based transportation solutions for government agencies. These solutions, spanning roadway charging and management, parking and curbside management, and advanced transit and public safety systems, enable streamlined and personalized services for citizens and travelers who use them,” the company stated.