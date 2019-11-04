Led by West Point grad, Columbus firm has global reach

The best practices of military intelligence disciplines and consumer market research blend together at Columbus-based Aimpoint Research.

The local firm combines research methods, collection techniques, analysis and presentations to help companies in the agricultural, automotive, financial, food and beverage and government industries, make informed decisions.

“We provide unprecedented insight into the minds of those who most impact our clients’ success and help them channel that knowledge into successful organizational strategies,” the company stated on its website.

The company is focused on a strategic expansion in global markets, shifting its its office in Milan, Italy, from conducting traditional fieldwork to focus on growth across Europe and on integrated intelligence and custom research.

“Aimpoint Research is committed to global operations, and our European leadership team will continue to provide our clients with unprecedented insights and exceptional service,” said Brett Sciotto, CEO of Aimpoint Research, in a statement. “Aimpoint Research has deep experience serving the agriculture, food and beverage and automotive industries, among many others, and we look forward to expanding our focus and strategic partnerships in these areas across the globe.”

Sciotto is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and a former army intelligence officer.

Alessandro Ferrari will spearhead the company’s Europe expansion in his current role as director of European operations in Milan. Prior to joining the company in 2015, Ferrari began his career in market research with some agencies in the automotive field. He founded his own agency in 2005 and operated it for eight years before relocating to Europe.

In addition, Aimpoint has partnered with Massimo Cealti who is based in Paris. He has nearly 30 years in market research with prior positions at Coca-Cola, Nestlé, McDonald’s, Symrise and leading research agencies, including Research International. He will help steer Aimpoint’s global research function.

The company’s eight-person leadership includes other people who have a military background.

Scott Caine, Aimpoint’s executive vice president and chief operating officer once served in the U.S. Army. He also worked at small boutique data warehousing consulting firms and larger firms in diverse roles such as marketing, operation, business systems and sales.

And in June the company hired Mark Purdy as a vice president and who has 25 years of experience in strategic military leadership including as director of wargames at the U.S. Army War College. He will assist the company with helping clients to develop business strategies and with future planning.

“Since our start, Aimpoint Research has merged best practices of military intelligence with marketing research to provide unprecedented, actionable insights. Having led strategic initiatives and wargaming for the U.S. Army, paired with his agricultural roots, Mark is uniquely positioned to serve our clients and industry partners,” Sciotto said at the time.