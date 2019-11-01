Tax holiday for energy efficient appliances proposed

At the cost of nearly $5.5 million in annual tax revenue, a proposed three-day sales tax holiday for purchase of energy-efficient home appliances would amount to tax relief for Ohio homeowners looking to upgrade older model appliances, champions of the proposal said.

Filed as House Bill 134, the bill would authorize a sales tax holiday to begin the first Friday of March each year for Energy Star-labeled appliances, water heaters and heating and cooling equipment.

Qualifying items include Energy Star-marked washers, dryers, refrigerators, freezers, dishwashers, air purifiers, dehumidifiers, gas storage water heaters, gas tankless water heaters, solar water heaters, heat pump water heaters, smart thermostats, air conditioners, furnaces, boilers, heat pumps, ventilation fans and ductless heating and cooling systems.

“This bill will provide tax relief to Ohioans,” said one of the bill’s joint sponsors, Rep. Niraj Antani, R-Miamisburg. “These appliances tend to be larger ticket items that an average citizen purchases. Therefore, giving them the option to purchase an appliance tax free will provide them with tax relief. This is a tax cut for middle class families.

“Many people delay purchasing new appliances because of the price. This bill will give them the opportunity to buy the appliances they need.

Additionally, he said HB 134 would offer a boost to the retailers and manufacturers of these appliances and support all of the jobs involved in the retail and manufacturing of these appliances.

The exemption would apply regardless of whether the sale occurs in state or outside Ohio.

“If the sale occurs in Ohio, the sale is exempt from sales tax,” attorney Michael Hinel wrote in the analysis for the Ohio Legislative Service Commission. “If the sale occurs outside Ohio —for example, by mail-order or over the internet — but the item is used in Ohio, the sale is exempt from the use tax that would otherwise apply.”

“On average, home appliances — including air humidifiers and purifiers, clothes dryers and washers, dishwashers, freezers and refrigerators — account for 20 percent of home electricity bills,” said fellow joint sponsor Rep. Casey Weinstein, D-Hudson. “Dryers, in particular, are especially energy-intensive. Estimates show that dryers account for two percent of the nation’s entire electricity consumption, having made little improvement in comparison to other major appliances. …

“That works out to an average annual cost of $100 to individuals just to dry their clothes. It does not have to be this way.”

The Energy Star program is administered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Energy. A 2016 survey conducted by the Consortium for Energy Efficiency found that 91 percent of consumers across the United States recognize the Energy Star label, with a majority of those surveyed preferring to purchase Energy Star products, “all other things being equal,” the lawmaker added.

“By enacting a sales tax holiday on Energy Star-certified appliances, we can further reduce our carbon footprint, Weinstein said. “We can also incentivize job growth in the energy sector by furthering demand for efficiency.

“There were over half-a-million Americans employed in the manufacturing and installation of Energy Star-certified appliances in 2018, with states like New Mexico, Nevada, and Oklahoma experiencing the most growth from the year before. We should be part of that growth.”

The projected revenue losses would translate into decreases in the state’s general revenue fund, local government and library funds and counties and transit authorities funding.

The bill had not been scheduled a second hearing at time of publication.