Survey finds many firms struggle to coax workers to enroll in 401(k)

Business owners are struggling to communicate the benefits of their 401(k) plans to their employees, according to a recent survey from Nationwide.

More than half, or 53 percent, of respondent business owners say they struggle with communicating the benefits and encouraging participation among its workforce.

“Our latest survey shows employers are struggling to communicate the benefits of a 401(k) and encourage participation among their employees, ultimately putting their business and their employees at a disadvantage,” said Eric Stevenson, president of Nationwide Retirement Plans, in a statement. “This data illustrates that the industry has an opportunity to help business owners bridge this gap and make a meaningful difference in the retirement security of their employees.”

The survey found that most business owners agree offering 401(k) plans attracts top talent at 88 percent; provides tax advantages (88 percent); and consider it necessary (84 percent).

In addition, nearly nine out of 10 business owners reported their retirement plan provider offers tools and resources to help encourage employees to participate.

But 60 percent of female business owners and 65 percent of business owners ages 18 to 34 years old struggle to communicate these benefits to employees.

But 68 percent of all business owners said it’s their responsibility to encourage employees to participate in a 401(k).

“A workplace retirement plan, such as a 401(k), is among the most valuable employment benefits and a top gauge of retirement preparedness,” Stevenson said. “As such, it’s integral that employers feel equipped to effectively have these conversations with their employees. Talking to a financial advisor is a good first step to not only discuss the resources and benefits available to business owners from plan providers, but to also gain insight into how to thoughtfully distribute this information and material to employees.”

Nationwide surveyed 400 U.S. business owners with 11 to 500 employees that offer 401(k) plans. Edelman Intelligence conducted an 11-question, online survey in late August. It noted that 71 percent of all U.S. workers have access to retirement benefits.

Aside from the benefits of 401(k) plans and the associated communication challenges, business owners continue to report the challenges with providing the plans.

Forty-five percent said the financial costs was a major challenge, followed by participation encouragement (41 percent), administrative issues (37 percent) and lack of knowledge of starting or maintaining a plan (27 percent).

But 92 percent of business owners agree the benefits of 401(k) plans outweigh the challenges.