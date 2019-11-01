Reports cite attractive features that make Columbus a good place for investors

The top factor for real estate investors in Columbus is location, according to a report by Norada Real Estate Investments.

“If you are looking to invest in Columbus rentals, you should know the best places to invest in,” the report states.

Properties should have several qualities, including being close to basic amenities, public services and shopping malls.

Meanwhile, the Columbus Housing Market 2019 report lists the best neighborhoods for investing as Upper Arlington, North Linden and Grandview Heights.

“Investing in Columbus rentals will fetch you good returns in the long term as the home prices in Columbus have been trending up year-over-year,” the report states.

The report lists several positive happenings in Columbus that should entice investors to the area.

One, the housing prices in Columbus increase — and the limited supply of family-friendly homes is driving up prices.

According to Zillow, the median home value in Columbus is $157,500. Columbus home values have gone up 7.6 percent over the past year and the real estate market prediction is they will rise 4 percent within the next year.

Another positive to investing in the area is real estate investor friendly policies by the city. According to the report, Columbus is encouraging people to buy properties and renovate them in downtown neighborhoods, whether to rent out or live in themselves with city tax abatements.

Investors should also take into account the sizable student market. Besides being the state’s capital and home to The Ohio State University, there are several other universities in the city, including Franklin University, Capital University and Ohio Dominican University.

This student quantity means investors can rent to the large population of students without worrying about their property values rising and falling based on the popularity of a school, the report states.

One last positive listed in the report is all of the redevelopment around the city.

There are at least 10 major redevelopment projects planned around the area, totaling an estimated billion dollars, which will increase the demand for homes in the area.

“In neighborhoods with new luxury condos, shopping and employers, everyone’s property will be worth more,” according to the report.