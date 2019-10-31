Remodel tips for today’s flippers

Flipping properties in 2019 requires a bit more work than the investors who revolutionized the technique in the early part of the last decade.

According to online home and lifestyle resource The Spruce, today’s investors are likely to have to invest in a remodeling project or major upgrade to raise more interest in potential buyers.

The development is a result of more responsible lending practices and predictable and sustainable home-price increases, the website noted.

Unchanged is the need to complete the project and flip the home in a matter of months.

“Most investors aren’t in a position to tie up money on more than one property at a time, and you cannot fund the next purchase and fix-up until you sell the current property,” Lee Wallender wrote for the piece.

The kitchen and bathrooms should be the primary focus, as they are the rooms nearly all potential buyers visit first — and second — during an agent’s showing of the property.

“If you choose only two spaces to remodel in a home, chose the kitchen and the master bathroom,” Wallender noted.

In the kitchen, improve the lighting and give the cabinets a fresh look with either a refinishing or a refacing, The Spruce suggested.

Good lighting helps show off the rejuvenated cabinetry and any other upgrades. The piece offered the following tips to improve lighting:

Bump up the bulb wattage with LED bulbs, paying attention to the light temperature.

Replace center-of-room ceiling lights with recessed lighting.

Install pendant lighting to add a decorative touch and bring the light source closer to the work surface.

Replace old cabinetry hardware with an updated style to further draw attention to the refashioned cabinets, the piece added.

The project to avoid in the kitchen? Granite countertops.

“Not only does the cost of slab granite drive up the total cost of your house flip, but designers say it’s a fad that is long gone, largely replaced by engineered stone as the trend of the moment,” Wallender wrote.

The Spruce advised potential flippers always to work with familiar contractors. The resulting relationships with the carpenters, electricians, plumbers and other contractors benefit both parties and ensure quality work, the piece added.

And, if possible, investors are encouraged to do some of the work themselves.

“If you’ve been flipping homes regularly, you may have the necessary skills to do some of the home improvements yourself, and any money you save by not hiring contractors contributes to the profit margin,” Wallender noted.