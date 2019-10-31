Local children’s author creates app to help parents read to their kids

Columbus’ Erik Slangerup has experienced the two different worlds of parenthood: One without smart devices and the other saturated with them.

“I’m sympathetic to parents now,” said Slangerup, who now has five children ranging from 3 to 25 years old. “Parenting has always been hard … there’s now additional obstacles.”

A published children’s author and writer for startup company Bold Penguin, Slangerup cares about storytelling. He worries that technology may allow some of us to miss “out on some of those most deeply human the things that distinguished us most as humans.”

Particularly, parents reading aloud to their children, he said.

For a technological-driven problem, Slangerup has come up with a technological solution. He partnered with brothers-in-law Adam Bergman and Zach Overholser of GBO Digital, a software development company, to create StorySnacker, a mobile smartphone application that provides 60-minute stories for parents to read aloud to their children.

Parents can download the app on their iPhones (the Android version not available yet) to download complete 160-word stories that parents can read when they have a minute to spare, such as waiting in line at the grocery store. The first four stories are free with the rest of the stories costing 99-cents each.

Slangerup said parents don’t have to rush through a story or skip words as some do with traditional books.

“We’ve learned that reading aloud on a daily basis (to children) is important,” he said. “Reading shorter is better than not reading on a given day.”

The beauty of Slangerup’s app is that people almost always have their phones with them.

“If you literally had one minute that is enough time to create a magical moment with your kids,” he said.

Slangerup said it’s a better use of the technology. He often sees parents have their phones out anyway, to check social media, text messages and emails.

And it’s often at the expense of the child. There’s even a term for it: “phubbing” a consolidation of the phrase “phone snubbing.”

“Parents do that,” he said. “(But) there has to be another human involved. It has to be parent, child and device.”

Technology cannot replace the babysitter, although Slangerup has heard anecdotes about how babysitters have used his StorySnacker.

Therefore, the design of the app is to provide a “more connective moment with their child,” he said.

“It appears that it’s working,” he said.

Despite having a small user base, the app has received some recognition. StorySnacker was voted one of the top five apps for family and kids this year competing against bigger competitors such as PBS Kids, Random House Kids and Nickelodeon.

The StorySnacker team is now working to beef up its marketing campaign for the app and is in discussions with potential partners. Slangerup is also interested in giving demonstrations of the app at different school districts.

While StorySnacker now has 50 stories available for download, Slangerup, whose published books include “Dirt Boy” and “Monsterlicious,” finished the manuscript that adapts one of his 160-word stories into a novel for middle school students featuring a giant robot.

“It shows that a story can take all forms,” Slangerup said.