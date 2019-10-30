Veterans groups pulling for legislation to legalize charitable electronic bingo

Bingo has been played at American Legion halls and any number of fraternal organization lodges ever since charitable play throughout the Buckeye State was legalized in 1975.

Representatives of those groups and a Republican duo in the Ohio House of Representatives now want to make legal the use of an electronic device on which the game may be played.

Last week, supporters of House Bill 282 offered testimony to House members seated on the Finance Committee made their case for the bill which not only would allow instant bingo play on an electronic device, but would introduce comprehensive oversight of the machines and their operation by the Ohio attorney general.

“This bill simply allows our organizations to modernize by using electronic devices to play the same charitable games they have already been playing for years,” Ohio Veterans and Fraternal Charitable Coalition Director Mitch Given said. “… The proceeds of charitable gaming have an incredible impact on our communities.

Ohio law already requires veterans and fraternal organizations to donate 25 percent of instant bingo proceeds directly to outside charities, most of which supports worthy causes in the local communities where the organizations are located.”

Given offered the example of the American Legion post in Bellville, which last year donated nearly $20,000 to local organizations — $2,800 to the local boy and girl scouting organizations, $1,500 to the local police department, $1,000 to the veterans honor flight program, $8,000 to the schools for supplies, $2,000 to pay utility bills and food costs for needy area residents and $1,000 for youth sports.

“The post also spends about $50,000 per year in the local community to pay for food, building maintenance and repair supplies and costs associated with running the post,” Given added.

Bill sponsors Reps. Jeff LaRe of Canal Winchester and Adam Holmes of Zanesville assured their peers that the bill neither expands nor creates new gaming in Ohio.

“When charitable bingo was first written into law, technology at the time did not allow for instant bingo to be played electronically,” LaRe said. “Over time, with the advancement in technology, the same traditional paper bingo game can now be played on an electronic device.”

The lawmakers pointed to the commonwealths of Kentucky and Virginia and states of Minnesota, New Hampshire and North Dakota as legislatures that have legalized use of electronic pull tabs for charitable gaming.

HB 282 would require the attorney general to adopt rules under the Administrative Procedure Act to ensure the integrity of electronic instant bingo, according to analysis provided by the Ohio Legislative Service Commission.

Before a charitable organization may use an electronic instant bingo device, the attorney general must review the device and supporting system, and an independent testing laboratory must issue a report stating that the device and supporting system have been tested, analyzed and determined to meet the requirements of state law and any relevant rules of the attorney general.

“Further, all electronic instant bingo devices must interface with a centralized report management system,” attorney Emily Wendel wrote for the commission. “The system must track all information required by Ohio law and by the attorney general’s rules and must be able to monitor all electronic instant bingo devices used in Ohio in real time and to remotely deactivate any device.”

“Overall, we expect these updates to modernize and increase integrity to instant bingo,” Holmes said.

The bill had not been scheduled a third hearing at time of publication.