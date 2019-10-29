Columbus entrepreneurial pair start app for student freelancers

Huy Nguyen and Abhi Chakrabarti have created a platform that brings the gig economy to college students.

The two founded Uplancer to connect students with freelance projects to help them build their portfolios, gain experience and earn compensation, which in turn will help students have a better pathway to find full-time work.

Uplancer allows clients to post gigs then students can apply to take on the jobs. Clients are then able to connect with them to interview and hire for the project.

When the project is completed the client will release the compensation. Uplancer takes a percentage of the pay from the client.

Nguyen said internships are not enough to decide a career pathway and that it can be challenging for students to redefine themselves. Nguyen is also aware that “the future of work” is approaching closer, bringing changes to the economy and society as a whole.

“You see that in the West Coast,” he said. “We wanted to prepare students for this type of work … with that we don’t really have an option for students (specifically).”

Nguyen attended The Ohio State University and studied chemical engineering. His coursework inspired him to pursue a path of entrepreneurship.

He worked in the oil and gas industry in West Virginia to build up some capital up until 2014, the same year he traveled to Asia.

During this time, he realized he needed a team and returned to OSU to attend its business school.

He participated in the school technology entrepreneurship track of its master’s in business administration program.

Nguyen and Chakrabarti, who has a linguistic, freelance translator background, both participated in the same program but met outside at a related event.

Chakrabarti’s background in freelancing was almost a foreign concept to Nguyen. He wished he had those resources during his undergrad years. The two decided to develop a platform that would enable freelancing. But they didn’t want to directly compete with existing giants like UpWork.

They decided to focus on a platform that would be tailored for students as it would be an easier task. They took the leap in January 2018 and launched a few months later.

Nguyen utilized his connections in Asia to obtain some clients in need of student freelancers. The two continue to find more clients for the platform. The platform is available as a beta version on Apple’s smartphones.

In addition, the Uplancer co-founders have used a freelance team in Ethiopia with the platform’s development.

“We practice what we preach,” Nguyen said. “We have students practicing on our platform.”

The two are now in the process of securing it first seed round of funding, while looking to expand the service to other universities outside of Ohio.