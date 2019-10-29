Columbus a popular city for house flipping, which is back

Good news for flippers — for now, anyway.

Realtor.com recently reported that home flipping is at a post-recession high and enjoys increasing popularity as national sales in June represented a 0.3 percent increase over a year ago.

A further tightening of the housing market paired with slowing price growth, however, may likely result into slower returns, analysis showed.

The share of home flipping has grown consistently for 42 straight months, Senior Economic Research Analyst Sabrina Speianu wrote for the website.

Perhaps the best indicator of the popularity fast-track real estate investment practice is that flipping sales reached 5.1 percent of all home sales, falling short of the pre-recession peak of 5.6 percent in April 2005.

The report also ranked the 100 largest metro areas by investor share of sales in the first half of the year.

Columbus came in at No. 9 with 13.8 percent of all sales in the first two quarters of 2019 made by flippers. The figure represented a 2.2 percent increase over the same period in 2018.

Top investment markets had an average investor share of sales of 15.9 percent in the first half of 2019, compared to an average of 8.5 percent for the full list of 100 metros analyzed, the report detailed.

On average, the investment share of sales grew by 153 basis points in the top 10 metro during the period.

Speianu said the level of investment in the top 10 markets was fueled by more household growth and employment growth, coupled with favorable investment metrics — lower price-to-income ratios and lower gross rent multipliers.

The first factor benefitting Columbus investors, according to the report, is an increase in home prices in the sweet spot between 5 and 10 percent.

Other top 10 metros with similar home price increases include Tampa, Birmingham, Miami and Memphis.

Additionally, Columbus, along with St. Louis and Memphis recorded a lower than average overall price-to-income ratio — 3.0, 2.8 and 3.3, respectively.

The ratio is both a measure of affordability and a measure of whether a market is overpriced, analysis provided.

“The more that home prices stray from incomes, the greater the risk that prices will eventually fall,” Speianu wrote.

In gross rent and supply, Columbus fell in the middle of the pack.

Going forward, the expectation is that the real estate cycle has reached maturation.

“Despite a rise in the share of homes listed as investment opportunities, fundamentals continue to tighten as the inventory of homes for sale across the country once again begins to tighten and a prolonged period of price increases has shifted to decelerating price growth across the country,” Speianu continued. “This will lead to slower returns for investors, especially flippers.

“Among the top investment markets, those that strike a balance between population growth, employment growth, price growth and construction will continue to be favorable for investors.”

Investment opportunities going forward, however, are expected to be driven primarily by cash-flows rather than price appreciation, she concluded.