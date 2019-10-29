Battle against opioid crisis gets $7.5 million boost from state

A statewide initiative meant to tackle the ongoing public health crisis associated with opioid abuse, addiction and related fatal overdoses has received a financial boost of several million dollars.

Last week, Gov. Mike DeWine announced the availability of the $7.5 million in grants for specialized dockets for use by judges in tandem with mental health and drug-addiction treatment — an element of the RecoveryOhio program launched earlier this year.

Specialized court dockets offer judges the flexibility to place defendants with mental health or substance-use disorders into treatment rather than sentencing them to jail.

“Judges replace harsh sentences with mandatory treatment to those who are addicted, all the while holding them accountable,” Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor said at last week’s announcement. “They care about recovery, and their compassion shows.

“They care about the person who’s struggling, the families affected, and the community.”

The grants are to be awarded through the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services and are funded through the state’s 2020-21 operating budget.

The purpose of the funds is to offset the payroll costs for specialized dockets staff members, according to mental health and addiction service officials. Additionally, the funds may be used to pay for clinical services provided by agency-certified addiction and mental health providers, medication-assisted treatment medications, urinalysis and recovery supports.

Any court that is not currently receiving specialized docket or drug court grant funding may apply.

Another request for applications option is available for specialized dockets which received final certification before July 1, and operational specialized dockets seeking re-certification.

“We appreciate the partnerships between the courts and our treatment agencies which provide accountability, improve health and safety, and reduce commitments to the state correctional system,” Mental Health and Addiction Services Director Lori Criss said in a prepared statement. “This funding creates opportunities for new specialized dockets and helps sustain those that are already existing.”

Funding is to be made available for the periods of SFY 2020 — the period between July 1 through June 30, 2020 — and SFY 2021 — the period between July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021.

Funds supporting the project are to granted based on an estimate of state and federal funds for mental health and addiction services in the state, officials said. In the event of a funding reduction below an estimated level, the agency also may reduce grant funding or terminate funding with written notice to the applicant.

“When someone struggling with a mental health or substance use disorder commits a crime, sending them to jail won’t get them the treatment they need,” DeWine said. “This funding will help specialty courts in Ohio direct those arrested for non-violent crimes toward recovery.”

Applications are to be accepted until all available funds have been awarded.

Questions about the project should be directed via email to specialized.docket@mha.ohio.gov no later than Nov. 14.