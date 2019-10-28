Report says Columbus may be an overlooked real estate market

Investors may be underestimating the local real estate investment landscape, according to a recent report.

Columbus’ overall real estate prospects ranks 27th out of 80 despite ranking 45th for investment flow since early 2016, according to a report the PwC and the Urban Land Institute released.

The 41st edition of the Emerging Trends in Real Estate report provides an outlook on real estate investment and development trends. Researchers interviewed 750 individuals and surveyed responses from more than 1,500 individuals in the industry.

“The persistent mantra about investing in ‘the Smile States’ has surely had staying power for a reason, but, like any slogan, it may also betray a blind spot. Columbus, Ohio, might fall into that blind spot,” the report stated. “Why would a metro area such as Columbus be punching below its weight, with a population of 2.1 million, which has grown 10.8 percent since 2010 by adding 204,000 residents? There seems to be a question about the sustainability of recent growth, which is an anomaly in the Midwest.”

The report highlighted the fact that The Ohio State University campus has made the area a magnet for young people that may have aided apartment demand.

“But there has not been comparable investor demand for multifamily assets. Industrial purchases have been more prominent, which may provide a clue about the metro area’s true locational advantage—the intersection of Interstates 70 and 71, providing exceptional access to markets in a 360-degree ring around the city,” the report stated.

Other cities in similar situations with Columbus include Jacksonville, Fla., which ranked 23rd, Salt Lake City (22nd) and Cincinnati (41st).

Cleveland ranked 63rd in overall real estate prospects.

Across the United States, the report noted that industrial and distribution was a top prospect for investors next year, followed closely by multifamily housing.

“We find a recurrent theme linking discussion of the property types: ‘bending the cost curve.’ The decades-long tendency of development costs to rise at a faster rate than general inflation is making ‘affordability’ a factor in housing and well beyond housing. Retail has bifurcated into value shopping and luxury shopping, leaving a missing middle not only for merchants but also for mall owners. Even the booming industrial sector worries about the escalation of replacement costs on market rents,” according to the report.

The top 10 markets with the best overall real estate prospects were Austin, Texas, Raleigh, N.C., Nashville, Tenn., Charlotte, N.C., Boston, Dallas, Orlando, Fla., Atlanta, Los Angeles and Seattle.

The bottom 10 markets were Buffalo, N.Y., Hartford, Conn., Providence, R.I., New Orleans, Memphis, Tenn., Detroit, Baltimore, Westchester, N.Y., Gainesville, Virginia Beach, Va., and Daytona Beach, Fla.