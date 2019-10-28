Local non-profit group provides mentorship for young women

A local non-profit organization aims to provide resources, support and enrichment opportunities to young women.

Christina Vera and Maylin Samboise founded Femergy in 2014 to provide life-skills training, career exploration, college readiness and direct mentorship opportunities for women and girls.

The non-profit’s name stands for “female energy,” Vera said. “We wanted to be very intentional about our work.”

Vera and Samboise met through a leadership development program in 2010. The pair bonded after sharing childhood stories, personal dreams and struggles. They wished they would have had more resources and opportunities during their developmental years.

“We find a greater need in direct mentoring services,” Vera said.

With help from a university professor, the two started informal gatherings in central Ohio on a monthly basis. Vera said some of these gatherings of women, who were students and professionals, were amazing experiences.

“You can see the direct impact,” she said.

In some cases, it helped some women in their gatherings realize they could enter male-dominated fields such as engineering, Vera added.

Vera’s and Samboise’s idea started to gain momentum with the informal gatherings becoming more frequent.

They were able to secure larger event spaces for so-called empowerment sessions that could be a nutrition class or a book club, anything that could start a dialogue, Vera said.

Since its founding more than five years ago, Femergy now offers four programs. The “GHRO Your Future Conference” targets girls in middle and high school, providing a five-day, overnight exploratory program at The Ohio State University’s main campus. It includes workshops on college readiness and different career tracks.

The organization started a four-day summer wellness camp for the same demographic. The Chica Sports and Fitness Camp allows girls to participate in a series of activities such as organized sports, fitness, nutrition and team building.

In addition, the organization partnered with The Women’s Fund of Central Ohio and Otterbein University to run the Enrichment Institute for Women that provides leadership training and support program entry-level professionals.

The organization also has a Femergy Gives Back Program another exploration program that focuses on service learning.

Femergy’s programs have helped 2,100 women combined, Vera said. “We’re proud to serve that many girls up to this point.”

She added the organization will be launching some programs in Hamilton and Southwestern school districts in central Ohio. There’s also plans on the horizon to have a center to better house the organization’s programming and provide resources such as an obstetrician- gynecologist.

“We can have all that housed in one place,” Vera said.