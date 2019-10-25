Sporadic start to flu season in Ohio

As the Buckeye State wraps up its third week of flu season, state health officials are reporting a sporadic activity level with 11 hospitalizations statewide and two in central Ohio.

During Week 41, public health surveillance data sources indicated minimal intensity for influenza-like illness in outpatient settings, the state flu report detailed.

The percentage of emergency department visits with patients exhibiting constitutional symptoms is reported as “slightly above baseline levels” statewide.

The report characterized reports of fever and flu-like illness at the same level.

Hospitalizations, however, fell below the seasonal threshold.

Every season the flu sickens millions of Americans, hospitalizes hundreds of thousands, and kills tens of thousands, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). During last year’s flu season, Ohio reported 9,851 flu-associated hospitalizations and four flu-associated pediatric deaths.

“Flu vaccination can help keep you from getting sick, missing work or school, and prevent flu-related hospitalization and death,” Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton said. “Getting vaccinated is especially important for older adults, young children, pregnant women, and people with long-term health conditions who are more vulnerable to serious flu complications.”

Symptoms of influenza can include fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, headache, chills, and fatigue.

“If you get sick with the flu, stay home from work or school to prevent spreading it to others,” she said.

Most people fully recover from the flu.

Some, however, experience severe illness such as pneumonia and respiratory failure, while others in more severe cases die.

Women who may be pregnant and individuals who have an underlying medical condition or who are extremely ill should contact their healthcare provider immediately if symptoms develop

Flu vaccines are offered by many doctor’s offices, clinics, health departments, pharmacies and college health centers, as well as by many employers and some schools, according to a health department press release. In addition to vaccination, individuals are advised to practice other effective ways to avoid getting or spreading the virus, which include:

Frequent handwashing or use of alcohol-based hand sanitizer;

Covering coughs and sneezes with tissues or coughing or sneezing into the elbow;

Avoiding the touching of the eyes, nose and mouth; and

Staying home when sick until fever-free for 24 hours without using fever-reducing medication.

The CDC recommends that healthcare providers administer prescription antiviral medication as a second line of defense as soon as possible to patients with confirmed or suspected flu who are hospitalized, have severe illness or who may be at higher risk for flu complications.

While only moderate in severity, last year’s flu season was record-breaking in duration, with flu activity remaining high for 21 weeks, department officials said.

Two different waves of flu, the first caused by H1N1 viruses and the second caused by H3N2 viruses were responsible the lengthy duration.

Flu vaccine manufacturers report plenty of vaccine available for this year’s flu season.