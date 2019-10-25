Columbus unemployment rate at 3.7 percent

Central Ohio’s unemployment rate was 3.7 percent last month the same as for September 2018, according to data the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services released Tuesday. The rate is not seasonally adjusted.

Ohio’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.2 percent last month compared with 4.1 percent in August and 4.6 percent in September 2018, according to ODFJS data.

The 10-county metropolitan statistical area’s civilian labor force increased to 1,099,500 workers last month — 23,800 more than September 2018.

But there were 40,800 people unemployed last month, or 1,400 more than last year. That could indicate more people are actively searching for jobs.

Among the counties in the region, Delaware and Madison had the lowest jobless rate at 3.4 percent.

Union had the third lowest jobless rate at 3.5 percent, followed by Franklin and Morrow (3.7 percent); Fairfield and Licking (3.8 percent); Pickaway (4 percent); Hocking (4.1 percent); and Perry County (4.8 percent).

In comparison, Delaware and Union had the lowest jobless rate in September 2018 at 3.3 percent, followed by Madison (3.6 percent); Franklin, Fairfield and Licking (3.7 percent); Pickaway (3.8 percent); Morrow (4.1 percent); Hocking (4.2 percent); and Perry County (4.7 percent).

With more than 5.59 million Ohioans employed, the state added 23,100 jobs from September 2018 to last month.

“Ohio’s job market continues to show conflicting signs. While Ohio’s unemployment rate rose to 4.2 percent in September, up from 4.1 percent in August, August’s private sector job growth was revised upwards by 3,200 jobs, with an additional 1,400 net new jobs in September.

Although the unemployment increase is a troubling sign for Ohio families who are searching for, but not finding, new jobs, the job growth number reveals that businesses are still hiring and finding the workers they need.

However, these conflicting signals continue to tell the same story—Ohio’s job growth is slowing,” said Andrew J. Kidd, an economist with The Buckeye Institute’s Economic Research Center, in a statement earlier this month.

“There were some positive signs of growth,” he said. “With the addition of 1,900 jobs, the trade, transportation, and utilities sector, recouped some of the 4,600 jobs it had lost since December 2018. And the leisure and hospitality sector added 2,400 new jobs, up 10,000 new jobs since December. But the decline in construction and manufacturing sectors continued with the loss of 1,700 and 1,400 jobs, respectively.

“Of concern for next month’s jobs report is the impact of the GM-UAW strike, which this month’s manufacturing sector numbers do not reflect. While there appears to be a tentative deal between GM and the union, reports indicate the deal does not include reopening the Lordstown plant. That, and the still unresolved trade war between the U.S. and China, could lead to further job loss in the manufacturing sector and more economic uncertainty.”

From September 2018 to 2019, Ohio’s private sector added 25,600 jobs. But the goods-producing subsector lost 5,500 positions for a total 926,600 jobs.

During the same time period, the state’s service-providing subsector added by 31,100 jobs to more than 3.88 million jobs.

Additionally, Ohio’s public sector employment decreased during the same period. It had 779,300 jobs last month, down 2,500 from September 2018.

The federal government added 100 jobs during that period, equal to the number of state jobs lost. The local government sector lost 2,500 jobs last month.

The national unemployment rate last month was 3.5 percent, down from 3.5 percent in August and down from 3.7 percent in September 2018.