Expensive homes in central Ohio sell much slower than lower-priced houses

For the past several years news headlines about central Ohio home sales often focus on the lack of homes available for sale.

While that’s generally true, there are some sectors of the housing market in which homes for sale are more plentiful – but it’ll cost you.

Homes that are more affordable indeed are difficult to find and those that are available often attract many offers from homeseekers, even offering a price above the asking price.

And they go fast.

Last month, for example, homes costing less than $350,000 were sold in fewer than 26 days on average, according to new figures from Ohio Realtors.

But the higher the price, the longer it took to sell the home.

Homes costing more than $700,000 took an average of 86 days to sell. Homes costing between $350,000 and $500,000 took an average of 42 days to sell and homes in the $500,000 to $700,000 range sold in about 59 days.

So the more expensive the house, the longer it generally takes to sell that house.

“Although a home sold in an average of 28 days in September, breaking out the days on market by price range provides a better picture of the central Ohio market,” said John Myers, president of Columbus Realtors.

Despite higher prices and historically low inventory, home sales for the year so far in the Columbus region remain up slightly.

Sales are 0.9 percent higher than the same time a year ago, according to Columbus Realtors.

The average sale price this year is $242,986, up 6 percent from the first nine months of 2018.

The median sales price is $210,000, up 7.7 percent.

Last month the number of months of supply of inventory was 1.9, which was 9.5 percent lower than a year ago. By comparison, the months supply of inventory was 3.1 four year ago.

Last month there were 2,824 homes and condos sold, an 8.9 percent increase over September 2018, according to the Columbus Realtors’ Multiple Listing Service.

Year to date, through September, home sales are up to 24,387.

“The desire to take advantage of lower interest rates helped bolster contracts and sales last month, said Myers. “Although mortgage interest rates ticked up recently, rates are still low so we don’t anticipate that will soften buyer interest.”

The average sales price is the total volume divided by the number of homes sold. The median is the midpoint – half the homes sell for less, while half sell for more.

There were 5,277 homes for sale during the month of September which was down 5.6 percent compared to September 2018 but up slightly (1.7 percent) from August.

Of those homes for sale, 3,295 were added in September, an 8.4 percent increase from a year ago, although down 10.7 percent compared to August.

Statewide the number of homes sold across Ohio in September were 5.4 percent higher than a year earlier, according to Ohio Realtors.

“Activity levels in September were robust, with buyers taking advantage of favorable interest rates and positive economic conditions,” said Ohio Realtors President Anjanette Frye. “Equally important, the market posted a continued, steady rise in the average sale price, an indication that buyers understand that housing is a solid, long-term investment.”

September’s average statewide home price of $198,351 reflects a 7.9 percent increase from the $183,864 mark posted during the month last year.

Sales in September reached 13,339, up from the 12,653 sales recorded during the month a year ago.

Around the state, 14 of the 18 markets tracked reported upswings in average sales price, while 10 posted gains in sales activity.

Through the third quarter of 2019, sales are slightly higher than during the same nine-month period a year ago.

Sales during the January through September period in 2019 reached 116,588, a 0.1 percent increase from the 116,453 sales posted during the period last year. The year-to-date total dollar volume of $22.8 billion is a 6.7 percent increase from the mark set during the period in 2018 of $21.4 billion.