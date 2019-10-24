Bill would extend Ohio courts’ exercise of personal jurisdiction over nonresident

A committee in the Ohio House of Representatives recently concluded hearings of a bill aimed at expanding state courts’ personal jurisdiction of individuals who do not reside in the Buckeye State, but has sufficient connection otherwise.

The bill is meant to bring the state’s long-arm statute in line with the U.S. Supreme Court’s refined interpretation of such a statute, joint sponsor of the bill Uhrichsville Republican Rep. Brett Hillyer told fellow lawmakers during testimony in support of the measure.

A long-arm statute is a law that allows Ohioans to hold out-of-state individuals or companies accountable for the damage or harm they cause to Ohioans.

“The (high) court has found that in order for a state court to have jurisdiction over a defendant, the defendant must have at least ‘minimum contacts’ with the state so that if faced with a legal claim, the defendant’s right to due process would not be violated,” Hillyer explained. “A defendant does not have to live in or be based in the state where they are being sued, but must have enough contacts in the state such that it would be fair for the court to assert jurisdiction.”

Current law, he said, only goes as far as to enumerate a plaintiff’s injury be proximately caused by the defendant’s Ohio-related conduct.

“This limits the number of out-of-state defendants that Ohio could exercise jurisdiction over,” the lawmaker said.

As an example, he offered the following scenario:

“A Michigan company advertises its cabins to hunting and fishing enthusiasts throughout Ohio. An Ohio family is lured and rents a cabin in Michigan. While sleeping in the cabin, a defective propane refrigerator in the cabin leaks carbon monoxide.

“The entire family dies in their sleep. The Supreme Court standard of ‘minimum contacts’ would permit a legal claim against the Michigan company, but Ohio’s current long-arm statute would not.”

In this scenario, Hillyer continued, the family’s carbon monoxide asphyxiation was not “proximately caused” by the Ohio advertisements that attracted the family to Michigan.

“Ohio’s courthouse doors would be closed in this scenario,” he said. “This is unfair to Ohioans and puts Ohioans at a disadvantage.

“(House Bill 272) would put Ohio on equal footing with a majority of jurisdictions throughout the country. For too long, Ohioans have been at a procedural disadvantage when seeking recourse against out of state bad actors. This bill levels the playing field and brings those who have previously avoided the administration of justice back to Ohio courts.”

Analysis of the bill provided by the Ohio Legislative Service Commission acknowledges the apparent limiting effect of either of the constitutional documents on the state’s current law.

“The bill would increase the ability for Ohio courts to assert civil jurisdiction over actions by an out-of-state actor, which presumably means some increase in the number of civil actions filed in local courts and subsequently adjudicated,” commission Budget Analyst Robert Meeker wrote in the fiscal analysis of the bill. “Although the potential number of resulting civil actions is unknown, any resulting increase in a local court’s annual operating expenses is not expected to be significant, and may be partially offset by the payment of court fees and costs.”

The Ohio State Bar Association offered testimony in support of the bill earlier this month.

“HB 272 would extend Ohio’s court jurisdiction so that Ohio would be exercising its full sovereignty with regard to court jurisdiction,” the association’s Director of Policy and Legislative Counsel Scott Lundregan wrote committee members.

He characterized the status quo as a needless restriction.

Attorney Edmond Mack, on behalf of the Ohio Association for Justice argued in his testimony that the bill would extend the limits of the Due Process Clause for all Ohioans and outsiders who cause them harm.

House members are expected to vote on the measure before any Senate consideration of the bill.